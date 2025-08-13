Fox News Politics Newsletter: Attempts to end war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-US appeals court says Trump can slash billions in owed USAID funds

-Three states sign new agreements with ICE for expanded immigration enforcement operations

-Zohran Mamdani takes aim at Trump's immigration policies in fiery Staten Island speech: 'We are fighting to keep NYC a sanctuary city'

Attempts to end war

President Donald Trump threatened "very severe consequences" for Russia if President Vladimir Putin doesn’t agree to end the war in Ukraine after their meeting in Alaska on Friday.

Trump issued the warning Wednesday as he was preparing for a sit-down with Putin in Anchorage.

"Yes, they will. There will be consequences," Trump said in response to a reporter’s question on the topic. The president then refused to elaborate on what the punishment would be…Read more

White House

'FIGHTING FORCE': Adversaries are ‘afraid’ of U.S. military, and that makes tough talks like Putin possible

FISCAL FIGHT: Trump predicts little progress in potential shutdown talks with 'crazy' Schumer, Jeffries

'IF I HAVE TO': Trump warns he may bypass Congress with national emergency to keep D.C. police control beyond 30 days

'STEP UP': Vance to visit U.S. troops during high-stakes UK trip ahead of Trump's Putin meeting

'ENOUGH DAMAGE': Former Navy SEAL Rep. Eli Crane fires off message for ex-President Obama: 'Probably best to sit this one out'

PHILADELPHIA FREEDOM: Soros-linked DA warns Trump after D.C. crime crackdown: ‘Better not try it in Philly’

World Stage

LEGAL SHOWDOWN: Venezuelan migrants, progressive group sue Trump admin after Noem nixes Biden-era ‘protected status’

'NO SIGN': Zelenskyy, ahead of Trump-Putin meeting, says there is 'no sign' Russia wants to end the war

Capitol Hill

'REMAKE AMERICA': Vulnerable Democrats hammered with scathing ad handcuffing them to Mamdani, Jeffries

Across America

CHECKING OUT: Last migrant hotel in New York City set to close as 'emergency shelter' program sunsets

QUORUM CRISIS: O’Rourke, Soros-linked groups face call for DOJ probe over alleged funding of Texas Dem walkout

CLASSROOM CRISIS: Democratic governor hopeful unveils education overhaul plan as election nears

'SAFER' STREETS: Trump's new D.C. crime crackdown yields more than 100 arrests

CONTROVERSIAL DEAL: Rural town to turn closed prison into ICE detention facility, despite resident pushback

JUDICIAL SHOWDOWN: DOJ faces off with entire Maryland federal bench over automatic pauses in deportation cases