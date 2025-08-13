Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump threatens 'very severe' consequences if Russia doesn't agree to end Ukraine war

Trump refuses to elaborate on punishment if Russia doesn't end Ukraine war

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Trump warns Putin of 'very severe consequences' if he doesn't end war in Ukraine Video

Trump warns Putin of 'very severe consequences' if he doesn't end war in Ukraine

President Donald Trump issues warning to Russia and its President Vladimir Putin ahead of their meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

President Donald Trump threatened "very severe consequences" for Russia if President Vladimir Putin doesn’t agree to end the war in Ukraine after their meeting in Alaska on Friday. 

Trump issued the warning Wednesday as he is preparing for a sit-down with Putin in Anchorage. 

"Yes, they will. There will be consequences," Trump said in response to a reporter’s question on the topic. The president then refused to elaborate on what the punishment would be. 

"I don’t have to say. There will be very severe consequences," he added. 

TRUMP AND PUTIN’S RELATIONSHIP TURNS SOUR AS PRESIDENT PUSHES FOR RESOLUTION WITH UKRAINE 

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left and President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, Trump warned of "very severe consequences" for Russia if Putin doesn't agree to end the war after the two leaders meet in Alaska on Friday. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP; AP/Alex Brandon)

Trump later appeared to cast doubt on whether he could convince Putin to stop bombing Ukrainian civilians. 

"I'll tell you what. I've had that conversation with him. I've had a lot of good conversations with him then I go home and I see that a rocket hit a nursing home or a rocket hit an apartment building, and people are laying dead in the streets," Trump said. 

ZELENSKYY, AHEAD OF TRUMP-PUTIN MEETING, SAYS THERE IS ‘NO SIGN’ RUSSIA WANTS TO END THE WAR 

Russian President Putin shakes hands with American President Trump in 2019

President Donald Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28, 2019. (Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

"So, I guess the answer to that is no, because I've had this conversation. I want to end the war. It's Biden's war, but I want to end it. I'll be very proud to end this war, along with the five other wars I ended. But, I guess the answer to that is probably no," Trump continued. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said Wednesday that there is "no sign" that Russia is preparing to end the war in Ukraine. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends virtual meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown attending a video meeting of European leaders with President Donald Trump on the Ukraine war in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. (AP/John MacDougall)

"At present, there is no sign that the Russians are preparing to end the war. Our coordinated efforts and joint actions – of Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and all countries that seek peace – can definitely compel Russia to make peace," Zelenskyy said on X. 

