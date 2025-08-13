Soros-linked DA warns Trump after DC crime crackdown: ‘Better not try it in Philly’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner warned President Donald Trump to steer clear of America's birthplace after the White House seized control of Washington, D.C.'s law enforcement apparatus in response to a crime wave.

"He better not try it in Philly," Krasner told CNN, calling Trump a "convicted criminal" who allegedly opposes public safety.

"[Trump] may think he’s going to try it in other places. But the fact is, legally, he has much less of a right to do any of this in other cities," said Krasner, who has been backed by left-wing Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros.

"Donald Trump is the emergency, folks… If you want your democracy, you better stand up now."

The warning came days after a Democratic former jurist announced he would run on the Republican line in November in hopes of defeating Krasner and ending the city's own crime troubles — which led Philadelphia Democratic Party boss Bob Brady to boot Judge Patrick Dugan because "we don't want liars in our party."

Krasner went on to underscore Trump’s convictions in New York City and claimed he "pardons people who are criminals and do pretty dastardly things" — going on to blame the president for the deaths of five law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

"There is no indication that this man is in favor of law-abiding behavior of public safety. But he is in favor of power. He is in favor of fascism. He is in favor of ending democracy."

When asked what he would do if Trump tried to incur into the sixth-largest city in the U.S. — which, notably, has one of the largest so-called "open-air drug markets" in the Kensington neighborhood — Krasner said he hopes there will be judges in Pennsylvania who "still believe in the law, even if some of his hacks on the Supreme Court do not."

Krasner said Philadelphia is the "cradle of democracy" and "that’s why our name has been in [Trump’s] mouth in malicious ways for a very, very long time."

The prosecutor dismissed claims about rampant crime in Philadelphia, claiming homicides are the lowest in 50 years and that there are also low incarceration rates.

"This is a profoundly unAmerican attempt to exercise power in ways that are illegal, to scare big cities, and to go after Democratic cities that are diverse, to serve his racist, fascist agenda… [W]e all have to stand up to it," Krasner said.

Pennsylvania Republicans in the state legislature – with a GOP-controlled Senate and narrowly Democratic-controlled House – attempted to impeach Krasner in 2022. The effort was halted by Judge Ellen Ceisler, who ruled the legal standard of "misbehavior in office" was not met by the seven articles filed by the House.