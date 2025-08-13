Vulnerable Democrats hammered with scathing ad handcuffing them to Mamdani, Jeffries

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is rolling out a new ad tying the policies of "radical" Democrats, like New York City socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, to the future outlook of the Democratic Party.

The new message , targeting 25 vulnerable House Democrats across the country with a modest ad buy on digital platforms, hammers the party on "Project 2026" and outlines what the Republicans say Democrats will offer voters in the midterms.

"Hakeem Jeffries’ plan to remake America," the ad says. "Raise taxes on working families, impeach President Trump."

The ad then plays a clip of Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries saying, "Donald Trump must be removed from office" and Dem. Rep. Dina Titus saying, "I’d like to impeach the bastard right now."

SENATE DEMOCRATS ARE FEVERISHLY RECRUITING TOP CANDIDATES TO WIN BACK MAJORITY IN 2026 MIDTERMS

The ad then claims Democrats want to "open the border" and "restart the invasion" of illegal immigrants that came into the country during the Biden administration, before quoting two Democrats, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Gabe Vasquez, calling to abolish ICE and defund the police.

"They riot, they loot," the ad continues before showing two clips of Mamdani saying "we are unapologetic about our socialism" and promoting the "abolition of private property."

Jeffries then says in a clip, "Chip at it aggressively until we can unravel the whole system."

The ad closes by claiming that Democrats want to "turn America into a socialist, crime-filled dystopia" before airing a clip from Jeffries saying, "We’re gonna take back America and it starts today"

DEMS SUGGEST GOP REDISTRICTING HAS FORCED THEM TO PLAY PARTISAN POLITICS, REPUBLICANS ARGUE NOTHING'S CHANGED

The ad closes with, "Are you going to let them?"

The list of vulnerable elected officials targeted by the ad includes Democratic Reps. Tom Suozzi of New York, Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, Emilia Sykes of Ohio, Eugene Vindman of Virginia, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington, Frank Mrvan of Indiana and others.

"This is the America Democrats want to build: Raising taxes for working families, baseless impeachments, wide open borders, abolishing ICE, defunding the police, and turning America into a socialist, crime-filled dystopia," NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella told Fox News Digital. "House Republicans are the only thing standing between you and the nightmare of ‘Project 2026.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NRCC released a memo on Tuesday morning in which it knocked Jeffries for failing to meet a self-imposed deadline to roll out a new vision for America with a Democratic-controlled House.

The Hill reported in April that Jeffries committed that "over these next 100 days, House Democrats are going to lay out a blueprint for a better America. And you will see a vision for this country’s future that isn’t about Donald Trump. It’s all about you."

With those 100 days having already elapsed, the NRCC published a satirical memo titled "Project 2026," in which they accused the Democrats of being out of step with the American people.

In response, Viet Shelton, a spokesperson for the DCCC, fired back at the messaging from the NRCC.

"House Republicans have done nothing to improve the lives of everyday Americans," Shelton said.

"It’s no wonder they’re desperately attempting to distract from their disastrous record of higher costs for working families and ripping away health care from millions while giving tax breaks to the wealthiest few. Poll after poll shows voters across the country are fed up with their billionaire-first agenda and are going to reject them next year."

Fox News Digital's Peter Pinedo contributed to this report