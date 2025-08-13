Expand / Collapse search
Rural town to turn closed prison into ICE detention facility despite resident pushback

CoreCivic will operate the site after town council voted to approve the private company's contract

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
The small town of Mason, Tenn., has approved plans to turn a former prison into a migrant detention facility

CoreCivic, a private company, is set to operate the site following the approval of its contract, the Associated Press reported. The facility, which is now slated for conversion into a migrant detention center, was shuttered in 2021 after then-President Joe Biden ordered the Justice Department to halt the renewal of contracts with private detention facilities. 

On Jan. 20, President Donald Trump rescinded Biden’s order.

Resident speaks during town meeting on turning former prison into ICE center

Darryle Dowell speaks during a meeting of town officials considering agreements to turn a closed prison into an immigration detention facility on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Mason, Tenn. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

NEW JERSEY'S BAN ON PRIVATELY OPERATED ICE DETENTION CENTERS STRUCK DOWN BY COURT

The Tuesday night meeting was attended by dozens of protesters and the scene frequently devolved into shouting matches, according to Fox 13 Memphis. Mason Vice Mayor Reynaldo Givhan told the outlet that while he voted in favor of CoreCivic, he "really had to do some soul searching" and ultimately decided to abstain from the second vote, which concerned ICE’s contract.

Census data shows that Mason has a population of just 1,337 and has a median household income of just over $47,000.

Mason Mayor Eddie Noeman told Action News 5, an NBC affiliate, that the town saw this as a business opportunity and that it has "nothing to do with" anything going on inside the facility. The mayor, who is an Egyptian-American immigrant, also said that he is "looking for the best interest of the town," which in his view is to bring back jobs.

CoreCivic's facility in Mason, Tenn.

The CoreCivic West Tennessee Detention Facility, Jan. 24, 2024, in Mason, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

TRUMP SAYS ONLY WAY OUT OF ‘ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ’ IS DEPORTATION

However, some of the townspeople’s ire may be because CoreCivic has faced $44.7 million in fines across multiple prisons, with the latest case happening in February, but it has had problems since 2022, including understaffing violations, the Associated Press reported. The outlet said it had reviewed documents showing that the company spent over $4.4 million to settle 80 lawsuits and out-of-court complaints about mistreatment, which included at least 22 inmate deaths.

As the Trump administration pushes to deport illegal immigrants, some states have moved to partner with the federal government to expand ICE detention facilities. This includes Florida’s Alligator Alcatraz, which recently hit a roadblock after a federal judge blocked construction at the facility. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has vowed to fight back. 

ice agent wearing vest

An ICE agent monitors hundreds of asylum seekers being processed upon entering the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on June 6, 2023, in New York City. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

On Aug. 5, ICE announced its second state partnership, this time with Indiana, which will use part of the Miami Correctional Center for the "Speedway Slammer," which will house migrants.

"Thanks to Governor Braun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

Fox News Digital reached out to CoreCivic but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.