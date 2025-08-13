Mamdani takes aim at Trump's immigration policies in fiery Staten Island speech: 'We are fighting to keep NYC a sanctuary city'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee, Zohran Mamdani, brought his anti-Trump campaign swing to Staten Island on Wednesday, blasting President Donald Trump's signature immigration reform agenda.

Trump was once again front-and-center in the race for Gracie Mansion on Wednesday as Mamdani continued his "Five Boroughs Against Trump" tour at the Istanbul Bay Authentic Mediterranean Restaurant on Staten Island.

"As we gather here on an island, where nearly 1 in 4 were born outside of this country, an island where 30% of its residents speak a language other than English, it's an island that we know is not immune from this horrific crackdown. We are seeing from the Trump administration. We are seeing it and feeling it," Mamdani said. "And we know that it has nothing to do with safety. It has to do with punishment."

While Trump campaigned for president last year on securing the border and deporting illegal immigrants, Mamdani is campaigning for mayor this year on protecting New York immigrant communities amid Trump's deportation rollout.

Joined by Staten Island District Staten Island District Leader, Jasmine Robinson, Immigration Rights Activist, Yesenia Matas, and President of the Staten Island Democratic Association, Ali Ansari, Mamdani focused Wednesday's event on Trump’s "horrific attacks on New York City’s immigrant communities" in which he continues to "rip New Yorkers off the street without due process."

"It is not enough to fight against authoritarianism. What are you also fighting for? We are fighting to keep this city a sanctuary city," he said.

Mamdani said earlier this month that New York City and the United States are facing a "dark moment." He then called the Trump administration an "authoritarian government" and slammed ICE for "abduct[ing]" immigrants."

According to Mamdani's campaign website, he is committed to "Trump-proofing NYC," by removing ICE from "all City facilities" and strengthening sanctuary city laws.

Resistance to Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration dominated headlines during New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, in which Mamdani handily won in June.

Primary contender and New York City Comptroller Brad Lander—whom Mamdani cross-endorsed and campaigned with in the primary—was arrested by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents in June after being accused of assaulting a federal officer as he tried to escort a migrant from their federal immigration court hearing.

While Lander ultimately faced no charges, the incident catapulted Trump's illegal immigration crackdown onto the New York City campaign trail.

After being detained for several hours, Lander joined fellow primary candidates outside 26 Federal Plaza, an immigration facility in Manhattan, as Mamdani called the incident "fascism."

It was one such instance of elected officials being detained by federal immigration officials as they protested Trump's deportations, including Newark mayor Ras Baraka in neighboring New Jersey.

Sen. Alex Padilla of California was also forcibly removed and handcuffed by federal agents earlier this year when he shouted questions about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids at DHS Secretary Kristi Noem during a press conference.

Protests rejecting ICE have erupted across the country this year, particularly in Los Angeles, where protests delved into riots, leading Trump to authorize the National Guard without Gov. Gavin Newsom's request – the first time in 60 years.

During incumbent Mayor Eric Adams' tenure, New York City became an epicenter of the migrant crisis as President Joe Biden's administration lifted COVID-era Title 42 expulsions and Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, began sending busloads of migrants to New York City from his border state.

As the situation unfolded, Adams began speaking out against Biden's immigration policies, calling New York City's migrant crisis a state of emergency.

When Mamdani declared victory in the Democratic primary, he described his vision for New York City’s future as a place "where the mayor will use their power to reject Donald Trump's fascism, to stop mass ICE agents from deporting our neighbors and to govern our city as a model for the Democratic Party."

Meanwhile, Adams built a reputation during his tenure for challenging Biden's immigration policies while vowing to coordinate with Trump's illegal immigration crackdown, including working alongside Trump's border czar, Tom Homan.

Adams has also cozied up to Trump since he was elected in November, visiting both Mar-a-Lago and the White House. Trump's Justice Department dropped bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy charges against Adams earlier this year.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., weighed removing Adams from office following a slew of City Hall resignations after Adams' case was dropped.

Adams and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo are both running as independent candidates in New York City's mayoral race, and Curtis Sliwa is the Republican nominee. The election is on Nov. 4.

Fox News Digital's Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.