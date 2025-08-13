Zelenskyy, ahead of Trump-Putin meeting, says there is 'no sign' Russia wants to end the war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there is "no sign" Russia is preparing to end the war in his country as President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are just days away from meeting in Alaska.

The Ukrainian leader wrote on X Wednesday, "This war must be ended. Pressure must be exerted on Russia for the sake of a just peace. Ukraine’s and our partners’ experience must be used to prevent deception by Russia.

"At present, there is no sign that the Russians are preparing to end the war. Our coordinated efforts and joint actions – of Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and all countries that seek peace – can definitely compel Russia to make peace," he added.

Trump and Putin are set to meet in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT TRUMP’S MEETING WITH VLADIMIR PUTIN IN ALASKA

Trump on Monday described the talks as a "feel-out meeting" and has made clear that his chief agenda item will be to determine whether a ceasefire in Ukraine is even possible.

When pressed by reporters this week as to what he specifically hopes to achieve from the in-person talks with Putin – particularly following seemingly positive calls that only resulted in a "frustrated" Trump and continued Russian bombardment of Ukraine – the president was light on specifics.

Though he told reporters that he thinks he will know whether a ceasefire deal with Putin is even possible within the first "two minutes."

SUMMIT WITH PUTIN SET TO TOP TRUMP’S AGENDA THIS WEEK AS UKRAINE WAR TAKES CENTER STAGE

"I'm not going to make a deal. It's not up to me to make a deal," he said. "I think a deal should be made for both [Putin and Zelenskyy].

"I’d like to see a ceasefire. I'd like to see the best deal that could be made for both parties. You know, it takes two to tango," he added.

Zelenskyy also wrote on X last week, "The path to peace for Ukraine must be determined together with Ukraine – this is fundamental.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is important that joint approaches and a shared vision work toward genuine peace. A consolidated position. Ceasefire. End of occupation. End of war," he also said.

Fox News Digital’s Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.