O'Rourke, Soros-linked groups face call for DOJ probe over alleged funding of Texas Dem walkout

FIRST ON FOX: A Senate Republican wants the Justice Department to investigate groups tied to Beto O’Rourke and George Soros for allegedly funding Texas Democrats’ exodus from the state.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to open an investigation into whether O’Rourke’s Powered by People political action committee (PAC) and the Soros-linked Texas Majority PAC have acted "in violation of federal public corruption and election laws" for raising funds to help Texas state Democrats leave the state during the redistricting special session.

"I write today to encourage an investigation of the entities funding this charade," Cornyn wrote in a letter first obtained by Fox News Digital. "News reports make clear that PACs tied to Beto O’Rourke and megadonors such as George Soros are supporting the legislators, along with other campaign entities."

The Texas Democrats fled the state in an effort to kill a special session called by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to redraw maps in the Lone Star State. The lawmakers fled in a bid to prevent a quorum to prevent legislation from moving forward.

Cornyn previously called on FBI Director Kash Patel to help find the legislators. His latest letter comes on the heels of reports from the Texas Tribune that O’Rourke’s PAC has played a major role in financially supporting the roughly 50 Democrats who departed for New York and Illinois, paying for airfare, lodging and helping with the $500-per-day fines the lawmakers face for skipping the legislative session.

The Soros-aligned PAC is also reportedly working with national fundraising groups to secure additional funding for the legislators.

However, the Texas state Senate advanced the new maps on Tuesday night and the missing House Democrats are reportedly planning to return to the state. Now, the Texas state House must vote on the redistricting changes for them to become law. The special session is slated to end next Tuesday, though Abbott has said he would call another in the face of the Democrats’ opposition tactics.

Cornyn charged that if legislators took money and gifts in exchange for using their official position to prevent a quorum call, then they may have committed honest services fraud or Hobbs Act Extortion. And by crossing state lines, he noted, the lawmakers could be in violation of the federal Travel Act, "if they did so with the intent to break either federal or state laws."

He said that "at a minimum, it appears likely that Texas state bribery and corruption laws may have been broken" by both the legislators who accepted benefits and the groups linked to O’Rourke and Soros "who provided these corrupt funds."

And O’Rourke’s group may have violated federal campaign finance laws for spending money in prohibited ways, Cornyn noted, like "expenditures being made for individuals’ personal use, which would include food, lodging, and travel unrelated to electioneering activities."

"I therefore request that you also work with the [Federal Election Commission] to examine both the sources of funding for the special interest groups and PACs funding the House members’ dereliction of duty and how those funds have been spent to ensure compliance with all federal laws and regulations," he wrote.

Cornyn’s request also follows a similar demand made by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The pair is locked in an already bloody primary battle to capture the Republican nomination for Senate in the Lone Star State.

Paxton on Tuesday requested that a Texas district judge jail O’Rourke over allegations that he violated a court order issued last week that prohibited fundraising meant to back the efforts by Texas Democratic lawmakers to blow up the redistricting effort.

Cornyn noted that the lawmakers’ flight not only blocked the redistricting effort, but also harmed legislation that would provide aid to victims of the recent devastating Texas floods.

"The special session will end in a matter of days, at which point, assistance to flood victims and other needed measures will go unaddressed," Cornyn said. "The absconding House members’ dereliction of duty is truly shameful."