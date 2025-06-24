Fox News Politics Newsletter: Al Green's Push to Impeach Trump Flops

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Al Green's Push to Impeach Trump Flops

The House of Representatives voted along bipartisan lines to quash a lone progressive lawmaker's bid to impeach President Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon.

Lawmakers agreed to table the measure in a 344–79 vote. A vote to table is a procedural mechanism allowing House members to vote against consideration of a bill without having to vote on the bill itself.

The resolution was offered by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who was infamously ejected from Trump's address to a joint session of Congress earlier this year for repeatedly interrupting the president… READ MORE .

White House

POWER GRAB : Trump's Iran strikes follow long pattern of presidents sidestepping Congress

BASE BACKS FORCE : Most Republicans support Trump ordered military strike on Iran's nuclear program: poll

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS : New data reveals border crossings reach record lows amid Trump admin's crackdown

'SECURE THE HOMELAND' : More Iranians with criminal histories arrested by ICE in Trump's security sweep

'MAKE MY DAY' : Trump dares AOC to try to impeach him: 'Make my day'

DEEP STATE GUTTED : Trump admin 'obliterated' Iranian nuclear facilities with slimmed down NSC team, Rubio juggling multiple jobs

World Stage

PEACE ON A TIGHTROPE : Trump's Israel-Iran ceasefire nearly collapses hours after announcement

TOP PRIORITY : Navy using munitions at 'alarming' speed to defend Israel

PEACE ON THE BRINK : UN chief praises Trump for Iran-Israel ceasefire days after condemning US strikes

HISTORY IN MOTION : Exiled prince warns Iranian military of 'final chance' to stand up to the regime



BROKEN PROMISES : Iran-Israel ceasefire teeters as IDF accuses Tehran of violations

Capitol Hill

FOREIGN THREAT ALERT : DOJ on ‘high alert’ for Iranian nationals living illegally in US, Bondi says

DEFENSE GOES ORBITAL : ‘Golden Dome’ comprehensive weapons defenses in the works as lawmakers make Trump dream a reality

GOOD FAITH : Bondi vows to 'protect every religion in this country' after Wray-era controversy

BABY BATTLE RAGES ON : Pro-life movement confronts high abortion rates three years after Dobbs

FEELING BLUE : Jasmine Crockett drops out of race for top House Oversight Committee Democrat

DECLINE TO COMMENT : Top Biden officials summoned to testify about alleged cover-up of former president's mental fitness

'Big, Beautiful Bill'

CLOCK TICKING : Marathon weekend awaits Senate as Johnson prepares House for 'Big, Beautiful Bill' showdown

'GET THE DEAL DONE' : Trump pressures Congress to pass 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,' insisting 'NO ONE GOES ON VACATION UNTIL IT’S DONE'

Across America

RETURN TO POWER : Scandal-plagued former Gov. Andrew Cuomo aims to pull off political comeback in the nation's biggest city

JUST DOGE IT : South Carolina AG mounts gubernatorial bid, advocates for abolishing state income tax, DOGE-ing governments