Fox News Politics Newsletter: Al Green's Push to Impeach Trump Flops

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

- Trump's Israel-Iran ceasefire nearly collapses hours after announcement

- Jasmine Crockett drops out of race for top House Oversight Committee Democrat

- Marathon weekend awaits Senate as Johnson prepares House for 'Big, Beautiful Bill' showdown

Al Green's Push to Impeach Trump Flops

The House of Representatives voted along bipartisan lines to quash a lone progressive lawmaker's bid to impeach President Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon.

Lawmakers agreed to table the measure in a 344–79 vote. A vote to table is a procedural mechanism allowing House members to vote against consideration of a bill without having to vote on the bill itself.

The resolution was offered by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who was infamously ejected from Trump's address to a joint session of Congress earlier this year for repeatedly interrupting the president… READ MORE.

Rep. Al Green, left; President Donald Trump, right

Rep. Al Green's latest impeachment resolution against President Donald Trump only saw 78 other House Democrats in support. (Getty Images)

White House

POWER GRAB: Trump's Iran strikes follow long pattern of presidents sidestepping Congress

BASE BACKS FORCE: Most Republicans support Trump ordered military strike on Iran's nuclear program: poll

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS: New data reveals border crossings reach record lows amid Trump admin's crackdown

'SECURE THE HOMELAND': More Iranians with criminal histories arrested by ICE in Trump's security sweep

'MAKE MY DAY': Trump dares AOC to try to impeach him: 'Make my day'

Trump and Ocasio-Cortez split image

President Donald Trump dared Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to attempt impeaching him over the Iran strikes. (Getty Images )

DEEP STATE GUTTED: Trump admin 'obliterated' Iranian nuclear facilities with slimmed down NSC team, Rubio juggling multiple jobs

World Stage

PEACE ON A TIGHTROPE: Trump's Israel-Iran ceasefire nearly collapses hours after announcement

TOP PRIORITY: Navy using munitions at 'alarming' speed to defend Israel

PEACE ON THE BRINK: UN chief praises Trump for Iran-Israel ceasefire days after condemning US strikes

HISTORY IN MOTION: Exiled prince warns Iranian military of 'final chance' to stand up to the regime
 

Reza Pahlavi on stage wide shot

Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's toppled Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, speaks during a press conference, Monday, June 23, 2025 in Paris. (Thomas Padilla/AP Photo)

BROKEN PROMISES: Iran-Israel ceasefire teeters as IDF accuses Tehran of violations

Capitol Hill

FOREIGN THREAT ALERT: DOJ on ‘high alert’ for Iranian nationals living illegally in US, Bondi says

DEFENSE GOES ORBITAL: ‘Golden Dome’ comprehensive weapons defenses in the works as lawmakers make Trump dream a reality

GOOD FAITH: Bondi vows to 'protect every religion in this country' after Wray-era controversy

BABY BATTLE RAGES ON: Pro-life movement confronts high abortion rates three years after Dobbs

pro-life and pro-abortion rights protesters outside Supreme Court building

Antiabortion and abortion rights advocates gather outside of the Supreme Court on the two year anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision in Washington, DC on January 24, 2024.   (Allison Robbert/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

FEELING BLUE: Jasmine Crockett drops out of race for top House Oversight Committee Democrat

DECLINE TO COMMENT: Top Biden officials summoned to testify about alleged cover-up of former president's mental fitness

'Big, Beautiful Bill'

CLOCK TICKING: Marathon weekend awaits Senate as Johnson prepares House for 'Big, Beautiful Bill' showdown

'GET THE DEAL DONE': Trump pressures Congress to pass 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,' insisting 'NO ONE GOES ON VACATION UNTIL IT’S DONE'

Across America 

RETURN TO POWER: Scandal-plagued former Gov. Andrew Cuomo aims to pull off political comeback in the nation's biggest city

JUST DOGE IT: South Carolina AG mounts gubernatorial bid, advocates for abolishing state income tax, DOGE-ing governments

