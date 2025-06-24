Trump pressures Congress to pass 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,' insisting 'NO ONE GOES ON VACATION UNTIL IT’S DONE'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump pressured Congress to pass the "BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL" as soon as possible on Tuesday, while also continuing to lob broadsides against Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

"Now that we have made PEACE abroad, we must finish the job here at home by passing "THE GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL," and getting the Bill to my desk, ASAP," the president declared in a Truth Social post.

"To my friends in the Senate, lock yourself in a room if you must, don’t go home, and GET THE DEAL DONE THIS WEEK. Work with the House so they can pick it up, and pass it, IMMEDIATELY. NO ONE GOES ON VACATION UNTIL IT’S DONE. Everyone, most importantly the American People, will be much better off thanks to our work together. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the president declared.

Trump, who targeted Massie in Truth Social posts on Sunday and Monday, continued lambasting the congressman on Tuesday, claiming that the lawmaker is "very bad for the Constitution," and "votes, ‘NO!’ on everything, because he thinks it makes him cool, but he's not cool, he's a LOSER!"

Massie replied to Fox News Digital's comment request on Tuesday by sharing the 2022 endorsement message in which Trump called him "a first-rate Defender of the Constitution" and "a Conservative Warrior for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District!"

The congressman also shared a screenshot of the statement on X and wrote, "For those who want to know what @realDonaldTrump really thinks of me, this should clear things up…"

Last month Massie was one of the two House Republicans who voted against passing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act when it cleared the chamber.

The congressman declared on Saturday in a post on X that the president's strikes against Iran were "not Constitutional."

Trump unloaded on Massie in a Truth Social post on Sunday, indicating that he will campaign against the lawmaker.

"MAGA should drop this pathetic LOSER, Tom Massie, like the plague! The good news is that we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primary, and I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard," Trump declared amid the anti-Massie diatribe.

"GET THIS ‘BUM’ OUT OF OFFICE, ASAP!!!" Trump exclaimed in a follow-up post on Monday.