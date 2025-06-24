Trump dares AOC to try to impeach him: 'Make my day'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump dared progressive "Squad" member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to try and impeach him over the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, after she had suggested such a measure.

"Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump said the "reason for her ‘rantings’ is all of the Victories that the U.S.A. has had under the Trump Administration."

"The Democrats aren’t used to WINNING, and she can’t stand the concept of our Country being successful again," he wrote.

AOC, OTHER ANGRY DEMOCRATS, CALL FOR TRUMP IMPEACHMENT OVER ATTACK ON IRAN

Trump said Ocasio-Cortez's "test scores" will show that "she is NOT qualified for office but, nevertheless, far more qualified than Crockett, who is a seriously Low IQ individual, or Ilhan Omar, who does nothing but complain about our Country, yet the Failed Country that she comes from doesn’t have a Government, is drenched in Crime and Poverty, and is rated one of the WORST in the World, if it’s even rated at all. "

The president was referring to Rep. Jasmine Crockett, the Texas Democrat who called Trump "the mo-fo" who is "occupying the White House" during a 21-minute social media video rant about the U.S. strikes in Iran. He was also referring to another progressive, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who recently claimed Trump is turning the United States into one of the "worst countries" in the world. The congresswoman originally came to the U.S. as a refugee from Somalia.

"How dare ‘The Mouse’ tell us how to run the United States of America!" Trump wrote. "We’re just now coming back from that Radical Left experiment with Sleepy Joe, Kamala, and ‘THE AUTOPEN,’ in charge. What a disaster it was!"

Trump said Ocasio-Cortez should be forced to take the same cognitive test that he completed at Walter Reed Medical Center as part of his annual physical.

DEMOCRATIC SEN. FETTERMAN SHUTS DOWN AOC'S CALL FOR TRUMP'S IMPEACHMENT AFTER IRAN STRIKES

"As the Doctor in charge said, ‘President Trump ACED it,’ meaning, I got every answer right," Trump wrote. "Instead of her constant complaining, Alexandria should go back home to Queens, where I was also brought up, and straighten out her filthy, disgusting, crime ridden streets, in the District she ‘represents,’ and which she never goes to anymore."

Trump addressed how Ocasio-Cortez is reportedly weighing a primary run against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in 2028. Ocasio-Cortez won re-election in November and next defends her House seat in the 2026 midterms. The congresswoman has come under fire for perceived inaction against a notorious "Red Light" prostitution strip and illegal street vendors plaguing her migrant-heavy district in New York City.

"She better start worrying about her own Primary, before she thinks about beating our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, whose career is definitely on very thin ice!" Trump wrote. "She and her Democrat friends have just hit the Lowest Poll Numbers in Congressional History, so go ahead and try Impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY!"

Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday condemned what she called Trump's "disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations," the democratic socialist wrote on X. "It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment."