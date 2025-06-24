Most Republicans support Trump ordered military strike on Iran's nuclear program: poll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More Americans say they oppose rather than support this past weekend's U.S. military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, according to a new national poll.

However, the Reuters/Ipsos survey points to a wide partisan divide, with most Republicans supporting President Donald Trump's decision to launch aerial attacks against Iran in order to prevent the Islamic State from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Thirty-six percent of adult Americans questioned said they supported the airstrikes, with 45% opposed and 18% unsure or skipped answering the question.

However, among Republicans, support for the military strikes stood at 69%, with 17% opposed. Only 13% of Democrats supported the attack, with nearly three-quarters opposed. Among independents, support stood at 29%, with nearly half opposed.

The survey was conducted on Sunday and Monday following the attacks, which the president announced to the nation on Saturday evening. The airstrikes came after more than a week of daily exchanges between Iran and Israel, sparked by an initial Israeli attack on Iranian territory.

Just over a third of those surveyed (35%) said they approved of how Trump is handling Iran, with half saying they disapprove. There was an expected partisan divide, with 70% of Republicans but only 10% of Democrats and 28% of independents giving the president a thumbs up on his handling of Iran.

Trump announced following the attacks that "the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated."

However, some independent experts say that commercial satellite imagery of Iran's facilities after that attack suggests that Tehran's nuclear program is far from destroyed.

The poll also indicated that six in 10 believe U.S. airstrikes on Iran will not make America safer, with 36% saying they will make the nation safer. As with the previous questions, there is a wide partisan divide, with just 12% of Democrats, 29% of independents and two-thirds of Republicans saying the strikes will make America safer.

The poll also indicates that four in five worry that Iran may target U.S. civilians in response to the airstrikes.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll questioned 1,132 adult Americans, with an overall sampling error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.