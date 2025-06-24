Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Joe Biden

Top Biden officials summoned to testify about alleged cover-up of former president's mental fitness

Former top aides set for closed-door interviews as President Donald Trump orders DOJ investigation into alleged cover-up

By Elizabeth Elkind , Tyler Olson , Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published
close
Trump orders investigation into alleged Biden decline cover-up Video

Trump orders investigation into alleged Biden decline cover-up

Fox News correspondent David Spunt reports on the investigation into the alleged cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s apparent decline on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House Oversight Committee is hearing from two top former Biden administration aides this week as Republicans continue to probe allegations that ex-President Joe Biden's top lieutenants covered up the former leader’s mental decline while in office.

Former Domestic Policy Council Director Neera Tanden will meet with the committee on Tuesday, and former Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the First Lady Anthony Bernthal will meet with the committee on Thursday. 

TRUMP NOMINATED FOR NOBEL PEACE PRIZE OVER IRAN-ISRAEL CEASEFIRE DEAL

Biden speaks about foreign policy

President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy during a speech at the State Department in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 13. (AP/Susan Walsh)

The committee also has interviews scheduled with former administration officials Annie Tomasini and Ashley Williams, while seeking interviews with several officials in the Biden inner circle, including former Chief of Staff Ron Klain and former Senior Advisor to the President for Communications Anita Dunn. 

Biden’s former doctor, Kevin O’Connor, will sit down with House investigators in July.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., is probing whether those closest to Biden in his White House knowingly colluded to hide the former president's declining mental acuity and used methods to circumvent the former president when it came to the issuance of important orders.

HOUSE GOP SECURES FOUR KEY WITNESSES IN BIDEN MENTAL-DECLINE PROBE AS FORMER AIDES AGREE TO TALK

Joe Biden and James Comer

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., right, is demanding three high-ranking staffers in former President Joe Biden’s White House appear for transcribed interviews on their suspected roles working "behind the scenes" to "cover-up" the former president’s significant mental decline during his term. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File and Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump also ordered the Department of Justice to open an investigation into the matter. The president directed Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House counsel David Warrington to handle the investigation.

In response to the Trump administration's call for an investigation, Biden declared he was the only one who "made the decisions" during his presidency and called Trump's efforts a "distraction."

Among the questions House investigators are expected to have is whether any Biden officials used the autopen to authorize executive actions without the president's permission. 

The sit-downs are behind closed doors, as opposed to public congressional hearings.

The interviews will be transcribed and likely released at a later date.

Joe Biden

The House Oversight Committee is hearing from two top former Biden administration aides this week as Republicans continue to probe allegations that former President Joe Biden’s top lieutenants covered up the former leader’s mental decline while in office. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Care Can't Wait Action)

Comer previously told Fox News Digital that the more muted setting of a closed-door interview would allow House lawmakers to get more key information, as opposed to the public spectacle of a hearing.

"I’ve studied history, there’s never been a committee hearing that did what it’s supposed to do," Comer said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But these depositions and interviews, do. You’ve got one hour, you’re not interrupted, you don’t have to go five minutes back and forth. So to extract information, we’re going to go with the interviews. We could have a hearing later on, but right now, I think we can get more done quicker with interviews."

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics