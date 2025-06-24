Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Middle East

Iran-Israel ceasefire teeters as IDF accuses Tehran of violations

President Donald Trump expressed frustration with both Israel and Iran

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf , Trey Yingst Fox News
Published
close
Trump expresses exasperation with Israel, Iran as violence continues Video

Trump expresses exasperation with Israel, Iran as violence continues

President Donald Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday before departing for a NATO summit, saying that Israel and Iran "don't know what the **** they're doing" following his declaration of a ceasefire.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iran appeared to ignore President Donald Trump’s plea to adhere to the ceasefire he brokered between the Islamic Republic and Israel. 

On Tuesday, Israel vowed to respond to the alleged violation, with Defense Minister Israel Katz announcing that he ordered the military to strike Tehran. Additionally, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir vowed the country would "respond with force."

Iran’s military denied violating the ceasefire, according to reports. However, the IDF said on Tuesday that air raid sirens were sounding across the country. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Israel accused Iran of violating a ceasefire announced by President Donald Trump, but Tehran denied Jerusalem's claims. (Reuters)

TRUMP BROKERS IRAN CEASEFIRE AS EXPERTS SAY REGIME’S ARSENAL IS SHATTERED BUT THREAT REMAINS

A senior Israeli official spoke with Fox News about Iran’s alleged violation of the ceasefire, saying that the country believes Tehran will attempt to fire more missiles within a matter of hours.

"Unfortunately, the Iranians have decided to continue to fire toward Israel," a senior Israeli official told Fox News. "Two missiles were fired toward Israel, and we believe they are trying to fire more in the next couple of hours."

Before the ceasefire went into effect, both countries got in parting shots, as Israel carried out a series of airstrikes and Iran launched missile barrages that killed at least four people, according to the Associated Press.

Aftermath of an Iranian missile strike on Israel

A drone view shows an impacted residential site, following an early morning missile attack from Iran on Israel, in Be'er Sheva, Israel, on June 24, 2025.  (Yonatan Honig/REUTERS)

TRUMP HAILS ‘MONUMENTAL' DAMAGE AS EXPERTS AWAIT VERDICT ON IRAN’S NUCLEAR PROGRAM

Trump expressed his frustration with the end of the ceasefire, calling on both countries to end the conflict. He posted on social media calling on Israel not to strike, which he said would constitute "a major violation" of the ceasefire. Trump demanded that the Jewish state bring its pilots back home. 

The president also spoke about his disappointment with Israel’s response when answering questions from reporters outside the White House before heading to a NATO summit in the Netherlands. 

"I’ve got to get Israel to calm down now," Trump told reporters on Tuesday. "I don’t like the fact that Israel went out this morning and at all and I’m gonna see if I can stop it."

Trump speaks with reporters

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on June 24, 2025, on his way to The Hague, to join world leaders gathering in the Netherlands for a two-day NATO summit. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He later added that he did not believe the two countries were fighting because it’s all they have known for "so long."

"We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f--- they're doing," Trump said.

Shortly after speaking to reporters, Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that Israel would not attack Iran and that the ceasefire was in effect.

"ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘plane wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the ceasefire is in effect!" He later posted a follow-up saying that Iran would "never rebuild [its] nuclear facilities."

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.