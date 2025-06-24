Timeline: Trump's Israel-Iran ceasefire nearly collapses hours after announcement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hours after President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, the fragile agreement nearly collapsed as hostilities flared before the truce took effect.

Despite the president’s announcement, Israel continued its military campaign — launching attacks before the ceasefire's scheduled start 12 hours later. Iran retaliated with a deadly rocket barrage on a hospital in Be’er Sheva, killing at least four people.

Israel began preparing a full-scale response before the president stepped in.

Trump, visibly frustrated as he departed for the NATO Summit in the Netherlands, blamed both sides — but especially Israel. "Israel. Do not drop those bombs. If you do it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Speaking to reporters while boarding Marine One, the president added, "[Iran] violated it, but Israel violated it too. Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out, and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before. The biggest load that we've seen. I'm not happy with Israel."

He continued, "When I say, okay, now you have 12 hours — you don't go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them."

Timeline: A Ceasefire in Crisis

6 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. Tel Aviv: Trump Announces Ceasefire Agreement

Trump posted the ceasefire terms on Truth Social.

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in-progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered ended… During each ceasefire, the other side will remain peaceful and respectful."

According to Trump, Iran would begin the ceasefire at hour 12. Israel would follow at hour 24. A global salute to the "12 Day War" ending would follow.

3 a.m. Tel Aviv: Israel Strikes Targets in Iran

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office confirmed that Israel launched a major assault hours ahead of the ceasefire starting, hitting central Tehran. "We attacked forcefully in the heart of Tehran, hitting regime targets and killing hundreds of Basij and Iranian security forces," the statement read.

Iranian media confirmed nine casualties in the northern Gilan province. Fars News Agency said, "Four residential buildings were completely destroyed and several neighboring houses were damaged in the blasts."

Just Before 7 a.m.: Iran Retaliates with Missiles

In response, Iran launched missiles at Be’er Sheva just minutes before the ceasefire took effect. Four people were killed, and several others were injured in the strike on a hospital.

7 a.m.: Ceasefire Begins Amid Tensions

Trump once again took to Truth Social.

"The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it!"

7:06 a.m. and 10:25 a.m.: More Missiles Fired

Despite the ceasefire, Iran fired three additional missiles in the hours following. The projectiles were either intercepted or landed in open areas without causing casualties.

Israel Launches Counter-Response

Israel destroyed a radar installation near Tehran and was preparing a broader offensive before Trump publicly expressed his anger.

"I'm really unhappy about Israel going out this morning… because of the one rocket that didn’t land — perhaps by mistake. You know what we have? We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f--- they're doing. Do you understand that?" the president told reporters.

Trump Intervenes — Israel Pulls Back

After a direct call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump persuaded the Israeli leadership to halt further military actions. The Israeli Defense Forces ordered fighter jets to stand down and return to base.