Exiled prince warns Iranian military of 'final chance' to stand up to the regime

Exiled Iranian Prince Reza Pahlavi is pushing for regime change in Tehran, asserting that the regime is "near collapse."

In a post on X, Pahlavi encouraged the people of Iran to rise up and warned military personnel that this is their "final chance" to stand with the public against the regime.

"To the military—as you’re given orders to lash out at the people—stand down. This is your final chance. You are being watched. We will remember who stood with the people and who committed crimes against them," Pahlavi wrote on X.

On Monday, Pahlavi held a news conference in Paris, where he announced the launch of a secure platform for military, police and security personnel looking to defect from the regime to contact him and his team. He implied that he was already receiving such messages, saying that the platform would "efficiently manage the growing volume of inbound communications and requests from those breaking with the regime and seeking to join our movement."

The exiled prince also issued a message to the world, urging the international community to let the "corrupt, crumbling, terrorist regime" in Iran fall.

"Do not prop up a regime that will, soon again, turn its guns, missiles, and terror toward you," Pahlavi wrote.

The message posted on X comes one day after Pahlavi proposed that he lead Iran to democracy. He said it is the Iranian people’s "Berlin Wall moment," as the future of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s regime remains uncertain following the destruction of Tehran’s nuclear program. Khamenei was reportedly hiding in a bunker during the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

"I am here today to submit myself to my compatriots to lead them down this road to peace and a democratic transition," Pahlavi said on Monday. "I do not seek political power, but rather to help our great nation navigate through this critical hour toward stability, freedom, and justice."

In a direct message to Khamenei, Pahlavi said, "Step down. And if you do, you will receive a fair trial and due process of law. Which is more than you have ever given any Iranian."

Pahlavi’s late father, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran, was overthrown during the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

In February, Pahlavi spoke at the Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy, where he called for international action against Khamenei’s regime and said Iranians were ready to reclaim their "stolen country."