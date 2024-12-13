Fox News Politics: ‘Kids for Cash' Clemency Sparks Keystone Clamor

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.
- Dem claims Trump wielding nuclear strike authority 'should terrify you' — then people point out the obvious
- Tren de Aragua being used as tool of Maduro regime, says former high-ranking Venezuelan military officer
- 'Politically motivated' FBI treated conservatives like domestic terrorists on Wray's watch: whistleblower
Biden's Conahan Commutation
President Biden has sparked anger among Pennsylvanians after he commuted the sentence of a corrupt judge who was jailed for more than 17 years after he was caught taking kickbacks for sending juveniles to for-profit detention facilities.
In what came to be known as the kids-for-cash scandal, former Judge Michael Conahan shut down a county-run juvenile detention center and shared $2.8 million in illegal payments from the builder and co-owner of two for-profit lockups. Another judge, Mark Ciavarella, was also involved in the illicit scheme, the effects of which are still felt today among victims and families.
The scandal is considered Pennsylvania’s largest-ever judicial corruption scheme with the state's supreme court throwing out some 4,000 juvenile convictions involving more than 2,300 kids after the scheme was uncovered…Read more
White House
ANOTHER ROUND: Biden administration announces $500M aid package to Ukraine…Read more
‘ADDRESS THE BIAS': Biden admin launches national strategy to combat Islamophobia, anti-Arab hate…Read more
FINAL VERDICT: Negative economic and political ratings for Biden as he exits…Read more
FINAL STRETCH: White House says to 'expect more' climate funding before President Biden leaves office…Read more
Trump Transition
SYRIA QUANDARY: Trump's pledge against 'forever wars' could be tested with Syria in hands of jihadist factions…Read more
'FEEL THE PAIN': Canadian premier threatens to cut off energy imports to US if Trump imposes tariff on country…Read more
Capitol Hill
'WE SHOULD KNOW': Sen. Booker 'frustrated' by lack of transparency about drones, says it's causing ‘misinformation to spread’…Read more
MOVING ON UP: Top GOP rebel angles for key House leadership-backed committee post…Read more
'SHOULD BE SHOT DOWN': Sen. Blumenthal says mysterious drones spotted recently 'should be shot down, if necessary'…Read more
PELOSI: Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi injured, hospitalized while traveling to Luxembourg…Read more
'HORRIFIC RINO': GOP Sen. Murkowski says she's 'not attached to' GOP label, but is 'still a Republican'…Read more
'ACT DECISIVELY': Senate Dems demand Biden extend protections for illegal immigrants ahead of Trump admin…Read more
Across America
'PREVENTABLE' CRIME: DA to seek death penalty against illegal immigrants accused in Nungaray murder case…Read more
'EQUALLY ANGRY': Legislators across political spectrum ‘equally angry’ over handling of drone sightings: New Jersey lawmaker…Read more
SHOCKING DEATH THREATS: WV lawmaker arrested after threatening to kill entire region's delegation over caucus beef…Read more
'EGREGIOUS HYPERPARTISANSHIP': Montana Supreme Court blocks ban on transgender surgeries, prompting outcry from GOP lawmaker, supporters…Read more
THEORIES RUN WILD: Drone experts rule out US government experiment, unsure of other New Jersey drone phenomenon theories…Read more
LEFT-WING ATTACK: Climate justice group has deep ties to judges, experts involved in litigation amid claims of impartiality…Read more
