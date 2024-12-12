Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

House of Representatives

Top GOP rebel angles for powerful House leadership-backed committee post

The House Rules Committee is a gatekeeper for legislation

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
House Speaker Mike Johnson highlights border policies and 'dismantling' the deep state for next Congress Video

House Speaker Mike Johnson highlights border policies and 'dismantling' the deep state for next Congress

'Special Report' panelists discuss Bret Baier's interview with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans plan heading into 2025.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, is putting himself forward as a contender to be the next chair of the House Rules Committee, an influential panel that acts as the last gatekeeper for most bills before they get a House-wide vote.

"I will defer to the speaker on that," Roy said when asked about the chairmanship on Steve Bannon’s "War Room" podcast this week. "Obviously, I have put my name out there."

It would be an astonishing ascent for a lawmaker who has been a vocal critic of House leadership on certain issues, particularly on government spending.

More recently, however, the GOP rebel – and current policy chair of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus – has gained a reputation for being a conduit between GOP leaders and the lawmakers usually known for bucking their directives.

REPUBLICANS GIVE DETAILS FROM CLOSED-DOOR MEETINGS WITH DOGE'S MUSK, RAMASWAMY

Rep. Chip Roy could be in contention to be House Rules Committee chair

Rep. Chip Roy could be in contention to be House Rules Committee chair ((Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images))

Roy got a seat on the House Rules Committee as part of a deal with ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in January 2023 to expand conservative representation – a piece of a wider compromise for McCarthy to win his short-lived House speakership.

The Texas Republican was not one of the eight Republicans who later voted to oust McCarthy despite his early criticism – and was even publicly skeptical of his colleagues’ decision to do so.

The House Rules Committee is the final stop for bills before a House-wide vote. The committee and its chair are responsible for dictating the terms of debate on a bill and what, if any, amendments will also get a vote.

After a bill passes the House Rules Committee, it is then subject to a House-wide "rule vote" to allow for debate on the legislation before a vote on final passage.

In his two years on the committee, Roy has voted against several House rules, which could put his hopes for the role in jeopardy.

DANIEL PENNY TO BE TAPPED FOR CONGRESSIONAL GOLD MEDAL BY HOUSE GOP LAWMAKER

Johnson after last votes last week

That decision is up to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

He’s scored support from multiple colleagues, however – Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Fox News Digital on Thursday, "He’d be great. I support him 100%."

Rep. John Carter, R-Texas, wrote on X that Roy "will build the conservative coalition in the House needed to support President Trump’s priorities as Rule Committee chairman."

But unlike other committees, whose chairpersons are selected by a wider group of lawmakers, only the House speaker gets a say for the House Rules panel.

"I think it’s important to have a rules chairman, whoever that may be, that will support leadership," one GOP lawmaker granted anonymity to speak freely said about Roy’s bid. 

"The speaker is going to get his agenda passed one way or the other, and so whoever he appoints to that – that’s going to be the deal. Because he can remove them and then replace them."

MIKE JOHNSON WINS REPUBLICAN SUPPORT TO BE HOUSE SPEAKER AGAIN

Michael Burgess

Current House Rules Committee Chairman Michael Burgess is retiring at the end of this year (Getty Images)

Another GOP lawmaker said, "He's one of the brightest and knows procedure, but most won't trust him in that role."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rumors are swirling that current House Education and Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., is also in contention for the role.

Current House Rules Committee Chairman Michael Burgess, R-Texas, is retiring at the end of this year. 

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics