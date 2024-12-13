WV lawmaker arrested after allegedly threatening to kill entire region's delegation over caucus beef

A West Virginia state delegate-elect was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening to kill multiple lawmakers, reportedly after being informed he might be dropped from his GOP caucus position.

Del-elect Joseph de Soto, a medical doctor from Gerrardstown – about 100 miles west of Washington, D.C. – allegedly threatened several other delegates, including the Speaker of the House, on Tuesday, reportedly expressing outrage over being told to step down.

De Soto was listed in state jail records for Berkeley County as having been booked as a "pretrial felon" for making terroristic threats.

Fox News Digital has learned that De Soto was advised of a vote removing him from a position for "undisclosed reasons," and that "he was upset" after hearing the news.

DOZENS OF STATES LOBBY EPA TO DENY CALIFORNIA WAIVER FORCING OUT OF STATE TRUCKS TO COMPLY WITH MANDATE

De Soto was reportedly being probed for potentially misrepresenting his medical and military information while running for office, and was subjected to a vote of expulsion from the GOP caucus, according to Huntington's CBS affiliate.

De Soto had threatened to kill several fellow Eastern Panhandle lawmakers as well as House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay.

"I am focused on four people who are evil … not angry, but at peace what I need to do," De Soto said, according to the criminal complaint. When an individual tried to stop de Soto from threatening people, his response was "I did say I am going to kill people. I said I am going (sic) what is necessary to put them (sic) from office."

De Soto said he had a vision from the Mormon Angel of Moroni to "destroy" Wayne Clark, R-Charles Town, and Dels. Michael Hite, Joe Funkhouser and Charles Horst, all R-Martinsburg. He also claimed to have been told by God to kill another lawmaker from Weirton.

"They play stupid games, they are getting stupid awards," de Soto wrote in an email to a person who complained to police, according to a law enforcement report obtained by Fox News Digital.

"I am upset only with the Eastern Panhandle delegates. I have only begun... and won't stop," he said in an email to another individual according to the complaint, which ends with: "they can all go to Hell. I will send them there as commanded,"

In an interview Friday, one such delegate – Clark – said he received a call early in his five-hour commute home from Charleston to Charles Town that his family should relocate immediately due to a threat.

TRUMP, GOP CELEBRATE JOE MANCHIN RETIREMENT

"I was driving straight into a snowstorm. So, I didn't get to meet up with my family until almost 7 p.m., and I got the call at 3 p.m.," Clark said.

Clark praised the Charles Town Police Department and the Jefferson and Berkeley County sheriff’s offices for acting quickly to secure his family. He also said he hopes de Soto gets personal help.

"He obviously needs some sort of help because of some things that happened in his life prior. I don't know," he said.

The lawmaker said he understands that running for office means your identity and votes and comments are out in the public, but maintained that one’s family should never be.

"Having someone make threats that are now affecting my family, I don't know if you ever had that call: ‘Hey, Wayne. Get your family in a safe place’. Whoa. Okay. That's a tough one to deal with."

De Soto had been elected as a Republican in the 91st District, which includes the suburbs of Martinsburg. However, he reportedly filed to change his affiliation to Democratic just before his arrest.

That change could set up a partisan or legal fight as to how he is replaced, as West Virginia provides that if a delegate vacancy exists, the outgoing lawmaker's party’s county committee "shall appoint a member of the party" to the seat. The West Virginia State House is currently 89-11 Republican.

De Soto had reportedly been recently investigated for allegedly falsifying information about his medical career, which led to Republicans' concerns, according to Huntington's CBS affiliate.

West Virginia Democratic Party chair Del. Mike Pushkin said the party's thoughts are with the affected delegates and their families.

"No one—especially those working in public service—should ever have to fear for their safety or the safety of their loved ones," Pushkin, of Kanawha, said in a statement. "These allegations are deeply serious and should be treated with the full weight of the law."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement, WVGOP Chairman Matt Herridge said the party is aware of the allegations and facts of the case, "as well as the steps the House GOP Caucus has taken toward [de Soto's] expulsion."

"Our elected officials sacrifice a lot to serve their communities, and it is a travesty for anyone to face the additional burden of threats made against themselves and their families. The West Virginia Republican Party supports our House leadership and their expulsion efforts."

"We disavow and condemn the behavior of the former Republican Delegate-elect and continue to thank all those who are willing to serve their communities and state, in spite of the serious challenges it too often poses."

Fox News Digital reached out to the West Virginia State Police for additional comment on de Soto’s arrest.

A call to a number listed for de Soto was not returned.