Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Legislators across political spectrum ‘equally angry’ over handling of drone sightings: New Jersey lawmaker

New Jersey State Assemblyman Paul Kanitra said there have been confirmed drone sightings 'every single night' since the first one in the state on Nov. 18

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
close
Aaron Cohen sends message to ‘irresponsible’ Biden admin on drone sightings: ‘Not how you treat these investigations’ Video

Aaron Cohen sends message to ‘irresponsible’ Biden admin on drone sightings: ‘Not how you treat these investigations’

Panelists Paul Kanitra and Aaron Cohen analyze the mysterious drone sightings and bipartisan demands for transparency on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

A New Jersey lawmaker says he "can't believe" how the government is wording its investigation into recent drone sightings across northeast America.

State Assemblyman Paul Kanitra joined "Fox News @ Night" on Thursday to discuss the bipartisan outrage at how the government is handling the drone sightings.

"We're a polarized society, but I can tell you when we were in ‘The Rock,’ our security building in New Jersey, and we had a hundred state legislators from across the political spectrum – upper house, lower house – everyone was equally angry at this situation," Kanitra said.

NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR RECEIVING BACKLASH FOR LACK OF CLARITY ON DRONE SIGHTINGS

Photos taken in the Bay Shore section of Toms River of what appear to be large drones hovering in the area at high altitudes

New Jersey State Assemblyman Paul Kanitra described the government's handling of the weekslong drone sightings across the northeast as "infuriating." (Doug Hood/Asbury Park Press)

The first drone sighting took place in New Jersey on Nov. 18, the Federal Aviation Administration said earlier this month, prompting the agency to issue two temporary flight restrictions.

Kanitra said he learned during an intelligence briefing for state legislators on Wednesday that there have been confirmed drone sightings "every night since then."

In a Facebook post, Kanitra said he implored the Department of Homeland Security during that briefing to "take swift and decisive action" against the drones, describing the situation as "infuriating."

Photos taken in the Bay Shore section of Toms River of what appear to be large drones hovering in the area

Photos taken in the Bay Shore section of Toms River in New Jersey appear to show large drones hovering above the FAA's 400-feet regulation on Sunday, Dec. 8. (Doug Hood/Asbury Park Press)

NJ LAWMAKER FIRES BACK AFTER PENTAGON DISMISSES CLAIM DRONES MAY BE LINKED TO IRAN: 'WEAKNESS AND STUPIDITY'

On Thursday, the White House said an investigation is in its beginning stages, but nothing, thus far, has revealed malicious or criminal intent, or a national security threat.

"If these are foreign adversaries with these drones, and we're a month into this already and we haven't done nearly enough, I can't believe that our government is wording this the way that they are," he said on "Fox News @ Night."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kanitra took a picture from a distance of apparent drones in the New Jersey sky on Thursday night.

Drones in New Jersey Sky

New Jersey State Assemblyman Paul Kanitra took a photo of what appears to be multiple drones hovering in the New Jersey sky on Thursday, Dec. 13. (Paul Kanitra / "Fox News @ Night")

He said "these are not hobbyist drones" and the military should have the technology needed to get quality photos.

More from Politics