Canadian premier threatens to cut off energy imports to US if Trump imposes tariff on country

The premier of a key oil region in Canada is threatening to cut off energy and critical mineral exports to the U.S. if President-elect Donald Trump implements a sweeping tariff on all Canadian products.

Trump recently threatened a 25% tariff on all Canadian and Mexican exports in an effort to stop the flow of illegal immigration and illicit drugs coming into the U.S.

Just days after Trump's announcement, Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario, said that he would consider retaliatory measures against the U.S. if the incoming president acted on his promise.

"We will go to the extent of cutting off their energy – going down to Michigan, going down to New York State and over to Wisconsin," Ford, who represents a region known for its crude oil production, told reporters.

The premier added that other officials in the country are reportedly identifying ways they can hurt U.S. exports if Trump enacts a tariff.

"Some premiers proactively identified products that their provinces produce and export to the United States and which the U.S. relies on, and which should be considered as part of the Canadian response. This included some critical minerals and metals," Ford said.

Canada was reportedly the largest source of U.S. energy imports in 2019, according to the Energy Information Administration.

"Canadians get hurt, but I can assure you one thing: the Americans are going to feel the pain as well, and isn’t that unfortunate?" Ford said.

Ford is also reportedly considering barring American-made alcohol from being sold in Ontario.

Ford, however, might not be able to unilaterally cut off the province's energy supply to the U.S., according to a Canadian political science professor.

"I do not believe Ontario could unilaterally stop electricity exports to the U.S. without Ottawa’s approval. Similarly, Michigan cannot unilaterally stop the flow of western Canadian natural gas to eastern Canada without Washington’s approval," University of Toronto political science Professor Nelson Wiseman told Now Toronto in response to Ford's retaliatory threat.

Trump responded to the threats, saying "that's okay if he does that."

"The United States is subsidizing Canada, and we shouldn't have to do that," Trump told CNBC at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. "And we have a great relationship. I have so many friends in Canada, but we shouldn't have to subsidize a country."

After Trump threatened a tariff on the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to West Palm Beach, Florida, to meet with the incoming president at Mar-a-Lago. Trump called it a "very productive meeting."