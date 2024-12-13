Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Pelosi

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi injured, hospitalized while traveling to Luxembourg

Pelosi, 84, was traveling overseas for Battle of the Bulge remembrances

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suffered an injury and has been admitted to a hospital in Luxembourg, Fox News has confirmed.

The 84-year-old California representative was traveling to Luxembourg for Battle of the Bulge remembrances.

The extent of the former speaker's injury is unknown at the time of this reporting.

"While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," Ian Krager, her spokesperson, said in a statement.

Pelosi smiling

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives as supporters wait to hear Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris concede the election, at Howard University on Nov. 6. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals. She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history," Krager continued. "Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe.

Pelosi speaks in DC

U.S. House Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks on Nov. 19 in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi was personally and officially honored to travel with the distinguished delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War II — including her uncle, Johnny," he added. "She looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon." 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

