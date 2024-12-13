Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Republicans

GOP Sen. Murkowski says she's 'not attached to' GOP label, but is 'still a Republican'

Trump has previously called Murkowski a 'horrific RINO senator'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Anti-Trump GOP senator won't rule out becoming an Independent Video

Anti-Trump GOP senator won't rule out becoming an Independent

Anti-Trump Sen. Lisa Murkowski didn't rule out changing her party affiliation to Independent during an interview with CNN. 

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, indicated that she's not wedded to the Republican label, but noted that she has never abandoned it.

Murkowski, who made the remarks at a conference for the No Labels group, claimed that she's "more of a Ronald Reagan … Republican than I am a Trump Republican. And … some would say, well you're not really a Republican at all," she noted. 

But the senator said "you can call me whatever you want … I'm not attached to a label. I'd rather be that no label." 

Murkowski said she'd prefer being known as someone who seeks to "do right by this state and the people that I serve regardless of party."

ANTI-TRUMP GOP ALASKA SENATOR DOESN'T SHOOT DOWN NOTION OF BECOMING INDEPENDENT

Sen. Lisa Murkowski

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during a news conference about high gas prices at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 18, 2022. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"In fact, I think I am more comfortable with that identity," she noted, than with an "identity … as a Republican, as a party person."

But later during her remarks, Murkwoski noted that she's never ditched her GOP label.

"I am still a Republican," she said, noting, "I've never shed my party label."

DESANTIS WELCOMES FLORIDA STATE LAWMAKER TO REPUBLICAN PARTY AS SHE DITCHES DEMOCRATS

Sen. Lisa Murkowski

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the Special Diabetes Program in Washington, D.C., on July 11, 2023. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for JDRF)

President-elect Trump urged a crowd in Alaska in 2022 to "dump the horrific RINO senator Lisa Murkowski," using the acronym that stands for "Republican in name only." 

In late 2002, Frank Murkowski, who had just departed the U.S. Senate to serve as governor, appointed his daughter Lisa Murkowski to fill the Senate vacancy. 

She has since won election to the Senate multiple times, including in 2022 when she defeated Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka.

TRUMP ENDORSES MURKOWSKI PRIMARY OPPONENT KELLY TSHIBAKA

Sen. Lisa Murkowski

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, arrives for the Senate Republican leadership elections at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C, on Nov. 13. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Earlier this year, Murkowski endorsed former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley during the GOP presidential primary.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics