Fox News Politics: The 'Jerry Springer' Congress

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening:

- Trump heads to Minnesota GOP convention after son's high school graduation

- State Department warns Americans traveling overseas

- House rep revives ‘end the Fed’ push

Fetterman vs the Mean Girls

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman called out spats between Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Marjorie Taylor Green, and his fellow Democrat is not happy about it.

"In the past, I’ve described the U.S. House as The Jerry Springer Show. Today, I’m apologizing to The Jerry Springer Show," Fetterman posted on social media, along with a headline about a congressional hearing that devolved into sophomoric insults where AOC called MTG "baby girl" and MTG questioned AOC's intelligence and criticized another Democrat's fake eyelashes.

Ocasio-Cortez told Fetterman in a post that he seemed to be "confused about racism and misogyny being a ‘both sides’ issue," and said she would "stand up to bullies, instead of becoming one."

There have been plenty of fiery moments in the House chambers in recent years, but the Senate has seen its share of parliamentary bickering.

Across America

'LEGAL VICTORY': SC's abortion ban survives Planned Parenthood challenge …Read more

ALITO SPEAKS OUT: SCOTUS justice talks to Fox News on upside-down flag allegations …Read more

‘SHOULD BE ASHAMED’: Mayor Adam’s office accuses Washington Post of pushing ‘antisemitic trope’ ...Read more

'CULT-LIKE' FAITH: 'View' hosts slam Catholic NFL star as 'extremist' ...Read more

GLOBAL WARNING: State Department issues 'worldwide caution' alert for Americans overseas ...Read more

Capitol Hill

PROGRESSIVE REBELS: 61 House progressives oppose resolution condemning violence against police …Read more

SENTENCED: Pelosi hammer attacker learns fate …Read more

'HARD-EARNED TAXPAYER DOLLARS': House Republicans demand full accounting of federal DEI programs ...Read more

CHANGE OF HEART: Senate committee mulls reviving tool that could stymie Trump nominees in potential second term ...Read more

END THE FED? Thomas Massie introduces bills to audit, abolish the Federal Reserve ...Read more

BLASTING BIDEN: Mitt Romney defends Trump on border security, spars with MSNBC ...Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

‘CRUDE’ MOVE: Biden's privilege claim to keep special counsel interview audio under wraps blasted as political cover ...Read more

'INEXCUSABLE': Wife of wounded veteran in bitter Senate primary unleashes on GOP opponent's 'vile' ads …Read more

‘DEVASTATING’: CNN anchor describes moment Cohen lost credibility during Trump trial ...Read more

'A REAL TRIUMPH': MSNBC hails pivotal moment for Trump defense team against Michael Cohen ...Read more

'MEAN GIRL QUALITY': MSNBC host comments on supposed petty behavior of Trump allies appearing at NYC courtroom ...Read more

'WONDERFUL BOY!' Trumps attend son Barron's high school graduation …Read more

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.