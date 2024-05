Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., has introduced legislation that seeks to end the Federal Reserve – which has operated as the nation’s central banking system since it was created more than 110 years ago.

H.R. 8421, the Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act, abolishes the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve and its banks. It also repeals the Federal Reserve Act, the 1913 law that created the Federal Reserve System.

In announcing the move, Massie said Americans would be better off without "the Fed" and blamed it for rapid inflation and devaluing the dollar.

US EMPLOYERS SCALED BACK HIRING IN APRIL. HOW THAT COULD LET THE FED CUT INTEREST RATES

"Americans are suffering under crippling inflation and the Federal Reserve is to blame," Massie said in a Thursday statement announcing the bills being introduced.

"During COVID, the Federal Reserve created trillions of dollars out of thin air and loaned it to the Treasury Department to enable unprecedented deficit spending. By monetizing the debt, the Federal Reserve devalued the dollar and enabled free money policies that caused the high inflation we see today."

Massie, considered a Libertarian Republican who opposes big government spending, had teased the idea of ending the fed on Wednesday when he asked his followers on X if he should introduce such a bill with the vast majority agreeing.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, PROGRESSIVES URGE FED CHAIR TO LOWER INTEREST RATES

"Monetizing debt is a closely coordinated effort between the White House, Federal Reserve, Treasury Department, Congress, big banks, and Wall Street," Massie added.

"Through this process, retirees see their savings evaporate due to the actions of a central bank pursuing inflationary policies that benefit the wealthy and connected. If we really want to reduce inflation, the most effective policy is to end the Federal Reserve."

The bill is being co-sponsored by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas., Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., and Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There have been several attempts to abolish the Federal Reserve throughout its history.

The Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act was first introduced by former Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, in 1999 and hasn't been reintroduced since 2013. Paul made the issue central to his previous presidential runs.

In addition to introducing the "End the Fed" legislation, Massie has also introduced H.R. 24, the Federal Reserve Transparency Act of 2023, which would audit the Federal Reserve. H.R. 24 was originally introduced by Paul in 2009.