©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Former President Trump, Melania at Barron’s graduation in Florida during break in New York criminal trial

Barron Trump graduates from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach

Photos have captured Donald Trump and his wife Melania appearing together Friday at their son Barron’s high school graduation in Florida during a break in the former president’s New York criminal trial. 

Barron is one of 116 seniors at the Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach that received their diplomas Friday, according to The Palm Beach Post. 

Images show Trump and Melania in attendance to watch Barron walk across the stage. 

The 18-year-old has been attending Oxbridge Academy since Trump left the White House in 2021, The Palm Beach Post reports. 

Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Viktor Knavs in the stands

Former President Trump and wife Melania attend the high school graduation ceremony of their son, Barron, at Oxbridge Academy on Friday, May 17, in West Palm Beach. (Jim Rassol/The Palm Beach Post/Imagn)

Trump had been pushing for weeks to attend his son’s high school graduation. The judge presiding over his criminal trial in Manhattan, Judge Juan Merchan, had left the decision on whether to allow Trump to attend in limbo. 

Merchan ultimately granted Trump’s request to attend Barron’s graduation, but he denied Trump’s request to attend arguments at the Supreme Court on April 25 regarding the matter of presidential immunity. 

Former President Trump and wife Melania attend the high school graduation ceremony of their son, Barron

Oxbridge Academy describes itself as a "premier, independent, co-educational college-preparatory school." (Jim Rassol-USA TODAY NETWORK)

"Barron’s a great student and he’s very proud of the fact he did so well and was looking forward for years to having his graduation with his mother and father there," Trump said before Merchan granted his request to miss a day in court for the "scam trial." 

Oxbridge Academy describes itself as a "premier, independent, co-educational college-preparatory school located on a beautiful 54-acre campus in West Palm Beach, Florida." 

Barron Trump in cap and gown receives his diploma

Barron Trump graduates from Oxbridge Academy. His parents, former President Trump and wife Melania attended the ceremony on Friday in West Palm Beach. (Jim Rassol/The Palm Beach Post/Imagn)

"Founded in 2011 by philanthropist William I. Koch, Oxbridge Academy empowers students in grades 6-12 providing an outstanding education through a distinctive curriculum, an enriching environment, and an expert faculty helping them navigate their educational journeys with agility, confidence, and purpose," it says on its website. 

"Annual graduating classes receive 100% acceptance to four-year colleges and universities, with 50% attending a top 100 U.S. university or a top 50 liberal arts college," it adds. 

The Trump family walk along a fenced area

Former President Trump and Melania Trump attended the event during a break in Trump's New York criminal trial. (Jim Rassol/The Palm Beach Post/Imagn)

During proceedings at the hush money trial in New York City on Thursday, Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, answered numerous questions related to his time working for Trump, including whether he had hoped to secure a role at the White House in the Trump administration, how Trump reacted to the initial story of his and Stormy Daniels' alleged sexual encounter, and whether he believed he played a role in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's indictment of Trump. 

Cohen said he "took some credit" for the 34-count indictment waged against Trump, who he once admitted to referring to as "dumb*ss Donald." 

Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Viktor Knavs in the stands

Trump had been planning to attend the graduation Friday and a judge granted his request to do so. (Jim Rassol/The Palm Beach Post/Imagn)

Cohen's testimony is expected to resume Monday when the court reconvenes at 9:30 a.m. ET. 

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and Kyle Morris contributed to this report. 

