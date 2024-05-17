Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

AOC rips Fetterman for comparing House to 'Jerry Springer' show: 'I stand up to bullies'

AOC said Fetterman seemed 'confused about racism and misogyny'

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., criticized fellow Democrat from Pennsylvania, Sen. John Fetterman, on Friday after he made fun of a House markup that spiraled out of control. 

A late night House Oversight markup for a resolution to hold Biden administration Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress evolved into a shouting match on Thursday, which involved several representatives, including Ocasio-Cortez, and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas. 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Fetterman

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed John Fetterman after he made fun of her altercation during a House markup.  (Getty Images)

Fetterman, who has emerged as a top critic of his own party, likened the display in the House to "The Jerry Springer Show." The decades-long reality program is described on Apple TV as "Loaded with bleeped profanity and guests who aren't afraid to embarrass themselves on national TV, ‘Jerry Springer’ features a host who is the anti-Oprah, aiming his show squarely at viewers who rubberneck at traffic accidents."

Jerry Springer hosting a Sirius XM Radio show

Fetterman, who has emerged as a top critic of his own party, likened the display in the House to "The Jerry Springer Show." Jerry Springer is pictured here. (Getty Images)

"In the past, I’ve described the U.S. House as The Jerry Springer Show," Fetterman wrote on X. "Today, I’m apologizing to The Jerry Springer Show."

Ocasio-Cortez shot back at the Pennsylvania Democrat, writing, "I understand you likely would not have stood up for your colleague and seem to be confused about racism and misogyny being a ‘both sides’ issue."

"But I stand up to bullies, instead of becoming one. And to the women of Pennsylvania: I’d stand up for you too. Enjoy your Friday," she continued. 

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Greene made a comment about Crockett's eyelashes. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Fetterman's office told Fox News Digital in response to Ocasio-Cortez's post, "John responded to an absurd screaming match of personal attacks in an unhinged House committee hearing."

During the markup, Crockett asked Greene, "Do you know what we’re here for?", which prompted the Georgia Republican to retort, "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading."

AOC

AOC told women in Pennsylvania she would also stand up for them.  (Tom Williams/Getty Images)

Ocasio-Cortez immediately sought to have Greene's response taken down, calling for a point of order and calling the remark "absolutely unacceptable."

When Greene asked, "Are your feelings hurt?", Ocasio-Cortez said, "Oh girl, baby girl! Don’t even play!" 

