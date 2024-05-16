Katy Tur describes a 'mean girl quality' to Republicans attending Trump trial

MSNBC host Kay Tur accused former President Trump’s entourage of embodying a "mean girl quality" on Thursday while they attended the New York hush money trial.

Tur commented on the appearance and attitude of Trump and his political allies who joined him that day, a group which included Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Trump-attorney Boris Epshteyn.

"There was something of a — it felt to me like a ‘mean girl’ quality to their presence," Tur said outside of the courthouse.

MICHAEL COHEN, CORROBORATING OTHERS, SAYS TRUMP WANTED TO SILENCE STORMY BECAUSE OF THE ELECTION

"They walk in stoic, stone-faced. But when they sat down, they looked around the room. They noticed George Conway. They started to snicker. Everybody turned and they stared right at George Conway and then whispered among themselves. They did sort of the same thing looking at Michael Cohen," she continued.

Tur suggested this could be a strategy on Trump’s part to make an impression on witnesses or the jury.

"You get the idea that Donald Trump bringing this crowd with him is not just a show of force for the cameras outside, but it’s a show of force for the witness inside, potentially even the jury," she said.

"Can you get under Michael Cohen’s skin by not just showing him Donald Trump sitting at the defense stand, but all of his entourage with him?" she asked, adding, "The lawmakers who have yelled at him in Congress, the potential V.P. candidates, Donald Trump’s own family, former colleagues of his, Boris Epshteyn there – trying to see if anyone can know him off his game."

MICHAEL COHEN TESTIFIES HE SECRETLY RECORDED TRUMP IN LEAD-UP TO 2016 ELECTION

Trump’s allies have been appearing at the courthouse in recent weeks to offer support for the former president and to criticize the legal proceedings against him.

Earlier this week, former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., accompanied Trump at his court appearance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's impossible for anybody to deny, that looks at this objectively, that the judicial system in our country has been weaponized against President Trump. The system is using all the tools at its disposal right now to punish one president and provide cover for another," Johnson said on Tuesday.

Other prominent Trump allies who have appeared at the courthouse include Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.