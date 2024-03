Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Foreign Affairs Committee hearing turned heated Tuesday, with one GOP lawmaker telling his Republican colleague: "Go f--- yourself."

The feisty words from Chair Michael McCaul of Texas were directed toward Rep. Darrel Issa of California during a hearing about the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Issa had gone over his allotted time, much to the annoyance of McCaul.

Ret. Gen. Mark Milley finished answering a question from Issa and the California Republican continued asking more.

McCaul repeatedly tried to tell Issa that his time was expired and to allow Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, to speak.

"The Gentleman’s time is expired. Ms. Miller-Meeks is recognized," McCaul said.

"Oh, I didn’t realize. Thank you," Issa said.

McCaul could be heard mumbling something under his breath before Issa said again: "I thought I was done! I thought I was the closing act, Chairman."

"Eh, go f--- yourself," McCaul shot back, seemingly unaware he was on a hot mic.

A McCaul spokesperson told Fox News that the chairman held every member of the committee to five minutes and was trying to get to the classified briefing.

"Rep. Issa was over his time and didn’t stop speaking when the chairman gaveled him down and he got frustrated," the spokesperson said.

"It was a long day, and I lost my temper. That is uncharacteristic of me and I apologize to Mr. Issa, who I consider a friend," McCaul said in a statement.

Reacting to the exchange, Issa’s office said it was "no big deal."

"He’s been called far worse… and by colleagues he doesn’t like," Jonathan Wilcox, a spokesman for Rep. Issa, said. "We will never, ever apologize for asking the questions no one is asking and that the witnesses didn’t want to answer."