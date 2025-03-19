Fox News Politics: DeSantis Calls on Congress to Rein in Courts

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Progressive leader says Schumer faces 'uphill' climb to win back Democrats' trust

-Study found US gas exports did not impact climate change, so Biden admin buried it, officials say

-Israeli official thanks Trump administration as the country resumes war in Gaza

DeSantis Urges Congress to 'Strip' Judges of Immigration Jurisdiction

As aspects of President Donald Trump's agenda are stymied by judges amid legal challenges, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suggested that Congress could strip federal courts of jurisdiction.

"Congress has the authority to strip jurisdiction of the federal courts to decide these cases in the first place. The sabotaging of President Trump’s agenda by ‘resistance’ judges was predictable — why no jurisdiction-stripping bills tee’d up at the onset of this Congress?" DeSantis wrote in a Wednesday post on X.

When someone responded by asking how such a move could pass when 60 votes would be needed to push it through the Senate, DeSantis replied, "Attach it to a ‘must pass' bill…"…Read more

White House

JUDICIAL REBUTTAL: Federal judge blocks Trump's transgender military executive order

SECURE THE SEAS: Trump's use of warship for border enforcement a 'smart' use of military force, expert says

CHOPPING BLOCK: Trump fires Democratic FTC commissioners

'UNLIKELY TO BE SERIOUSLY QUESTIONED': Successful legal challenges to Biden's pardons over autopen signature ‘vanishingly low’

JUDGE BLOCKS TRUMP: Judge blocks Trump's EPA from terminating $14 billion in 'green bank' grants after accusations of fraud

'F---ING CRAZY': JD Vance recalls his wife texting him under table at Silicon Valley dinner

FIRST ON FOX: Judge who blocked key Trump executive order has long history of left-wing activism, Dem donations

World Stage

'JUDICIAL COUP': El Salvador's Bukele weighs in after Trump's call to impeach judge

PROGRAM ENDED: Trump administration ends program to track kidnapped Ukrainian children in Russia, lawmakers say

'WE WILL NOT GO FOR IT': Zelenskyy wants details after Trump-Putin call, lays out 'red line' for Ukraine

DESPERATION PLAY?: Iran trying to bolster its 'battered deterrence' with response to Trump threats against Houthis, expert says

HARD NEGOTIATIONS: What’s next in the Russia, Ukraine ceasefire talks?

Capitol Hill

INFO DUMP: Lawmakers cheer Trump's JFK files release: 'Restoration of the people's trust'

'DOGE-BAGS': Dem governor slams Trump's 'authoritarian rule' during 'better way forward' speech

'I'M THE FUTURE': House Dem Green's GOP challenger dishes on campaign after outburst during Trump speech

'WHAT CAN WE DO?': Dems forecast ‘Trump recession,’ as Republicans say it’s time to double down

‘PART OF THE GAME': House Dems stage coordinated 'Town Halls' on GOP colleagues' turf

SMALL BUSINESS CALL: House panel asks Trump's small business chief to provide info on alleged Biden-era electioneering project

Across America

'RESISTANCE': DeSantis proposes solution as Trump's agenda is stymied by judges

'RESTORE ORDER': Trump admin demands NYC 'restore order' amid rampant crime or face billions in funding cuts

DOGE AT DOD: Pentagon to cut up to 60,000 civilian jobs, but fewer than 21,000 have voluntarily resigned

CLIMATE COVER-UP: Study found US gas exports did not impact climate change, so Biden admin buried it, officials say

'BAD IDEA': Conservatives warn red state data center bill will derail Trump's vision of energy 'golden age'

'LET GOOD COPS BE': Patel says FBI has captured its 3rd most wanted fugitive since Trump took office: 'Let good cops be good cops'

NOURISHING A GENERATION: RFK Jr targets companies making baby formula after shortages rocked Biden administration

CRIME CRISIS: Chicago police solve only 6% of non-fatal shootings, review finds, as mayor faces mounting criticism

SPEAKING OUT: Mahmoud Khalil blames 'anti-Palestinian racism' for arrest in first statement since ICE detainment

BLUE WALL: Chaos erupts at GOP lawmaker's town hall after left-wing groups promote protests

WOAH, BABY: Hospital questionnaire sparks outrage over newborn sexual orientation question

'START RUNNING NOW': Blue sanctuary state operating as ‘control’ center for vicious migrant gang: acting DEA chief