First on Fox: Democrats launch billboards targeting House Republicans amid town hall showdowns

EXCLUSIVE: The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is putting up billboards in nine competitive House districts that call out Republican representatives whom the Democrats charge are refusing to hold town halls with their constituents.

The launch of the billboards, shared first with Fox News on Wednesday, comes as the DNC teams up with the Association of State Democratic Committees and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to host what they are calling "People's Town Halls."

The in-person public events are being held this week during the Congressional recess in House districts with Republican representatives the Democrats consider vulnerable in next year's midterm elections, when Democrats aim to win back the majority in the chamber.

The DNC says the billboards will appear in the districts of Republican Reps. Juan Ciscomani (AZ-06) of Arizona, Gabe Evans (CO-08) of Colorado, Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13) of Florida, Zach Nunn (IA-03) of Iowa, John James (MI-10) of Michigan, Ann Wagner (MO-02) of Missouri, Don Bacon (NE-02) of Nebraska, and Ryan MacKenzie (PA-07) and Rob Bresnahan (PA-08) of Pennsylvania.

The moves this month by the Democrats follow the outbreak last month of eruptions and protests at town halls held by some Republican lawmakers.

The outbursts were in reaction to sweeping and controversial moves by President Donald Trump in the opening weeks of his second tour of duty in the White House, which included a massive upending and downsizing of the federal government's workforce.

Trump and Republican leaders have blamed the protests on Democratic activists and voters who showed up at the town halls, in what the GOP claims is an attempt to amplify the unrest.

The president charged the outbursts were the work of "paid troublemakers" and that "it's all part of a game for the Democrats." House Speaker Mike Johnson claimed the eruptions were ignited by "professional protesters."

In response, Johnson and the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP's campaign arm, urged GOP lawmakers to avoid in-person gatherings with voters when possible and instead hold virtual town halls.

The DNC, in their release, claimed the GOP lawmakers "are hiding from voters" and that "it's time for Republicans across the country to stand up" and "face the music" over what Democrats call an "unpopular agenda."

Recently-elected DNC Chair Ken Martin, in a statement to Fox News, argued that "Republicans are refusing to meet with their constituents after voting to take away health care and make it harder for families to put food on the table. This isn’t surprising, over the last few months, one word has come to describe Republicans: cowards."

"If Republicans won’t show up, then Democrats will," Martin emphasized. "We are hosting events in Republican-held districts and we are pasting Republican representatives’ phone numbers on billboards across their district because working families deserve to be heard."