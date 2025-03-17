'Bad idea': Conservatives warn red state data center bill will derail Trump's vision of energy 'golden age'

Conservatives on social media and in the public square are increasingly speaking out about a bill being mulled in the Texas legislature they say threatens President Donald Trump’s goal of ushering in a "golden age" of American energy and AI dominance.

Some conservatives are rebelling over a proposal in the Texas Senate that will give the state broad authority to control new data centers in the state. SB6, or "the data center bill," caused an online ruckus recently, with conservative opposition to the bill gaining momentum, arguing that the bill, should it pass, will impose a major roadblock to the Trump administration’s "Golden Age" of American energy production.

Texas, long believed to be an ideal location for the AI fueling data centers, is a major location for President Trump’s multibillion-dollar Stargate plan and is considered a finalist for numerous other multibillion-dollar projects and investments over the next decade.

Provisions in SB6, however, issue regulations giving the state broad authority to control both the data centers’ use and cost measures that could eat into data center producer margins, which critics say makes the state a far less appealing location for these investments and potentially gives China the upper hand in the race to dominate AI.

"AI data centers use a LOT of power - and while huge AI firms will be able to brunt these costs, smaller firms will have a harder time building," Florida Voice News assistant director Eric Daughtery posted on X . "Texas Republicans need to think this through. Conservatives should NOT favor disincentivizing competition."

"President Trump’s quest for AI dominance is about to be derailed by a bill being offered up in the Texas State Senate," conservative commentator Grant Stinchfield posted on X . "SB6 could literally cost Texas the $500 billion Stargate project. I can’t believe I’m telling Texas how bad overregulation actually is!"

"Texas Senate Bill 6 (SB6) is a bad idea. It threatens to challenge President Trump's vision for AI dominance and the need for the US to invest in domestic data centers," conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong posted on X while tagging the state’s Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. "If you want China to win and stifle American innovation, this seems like the bill to do it."

"Every family + business that uses electricity will be impacted by SB6, which was voted out of committee today," the Texas Consumer Association posted on X. "Read our full statement here. Big takeaway: as written, it’s anti-consumer–despite the glitter some are sprinkling around it. We’ll work to fix."

Vance Ginn, Ph.D., senior fellow at the Pelican Institute for Public Policy, told Fox News Digital that the bill "expands government control by imposing unnecessary regulations on large energy consumers using more than 75 megawatt hours of electricity, restricting competition and driving up costs."

"Instead of regulating electricity use and propping up energy sources through tax breaks and subsidies, Texas should focus on getting government out of the way to ensure true energy abundance and a thriving economy," Ginn said.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Patrick said his agenda is in line with President Trump's.

"We have made clear we are in lockstep with the President on his goal to make America number one, and dominate China, on AI, data centers, and cryptocurrency," Patrick said. "Just a few weeks ago we passed SB 21, the Texas Bitcoin Reserve, making us the largest red state in the country to create a Bitcoin reserve in line with the President. No other state can even come close to Texas on these important issues."

"Texas is the only state with its own power grid. SB 6 will strengthen, expand, and secure our grid to meet the significant growth needed to meet these goals. More data centers are under construction in Texas, including for the President’s Stargate plan, than any state in the country. At the same time, we are investing billions of dollars in our Texas grid to supply the power needed for the homes and businesses in the fastest growing state in the country."

Patrick, who listed SB6 as one of his top legislative priorities in 2025, previously told Fox News Digital that there is "no daylight" between himself and President Trump when it comes to energy and AI projects.

"I totally support the president and his Stargate Plan. We are completely aligned in our desire to see Texas and America lead in AI, data centers and crypto," Patrick said . "These industries understand they will have to supply their own power needs and are diligently working toward that goal so costs are not disproportionally shifted onto residential and small businesses customers."

Supporters of the bill make the case that changes to Texas' power grid are necessary to protect it from vulnerabilities which have been a major concern after a winter storm brought the grid to its knees in 2021, resulting in the deaths of hundreds.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.