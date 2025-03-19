Expand / Collapse search
FBI

Patel says FBI has captured its 3rd most wanted fugitive since Trump took office: 'Let good cops be good cops'

'This administration is giving the new FBI and AG Bondi the resources to get the job done — and we won’t stop,' FBI Director Kash Patel said

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
FBI agents want to get back to catching bad guys, ex-federal prosecutor argues Video

FBI agents want to get back to catching bad guys, ex-federal prosecutor argues

Former U.S. attorney Brett Tolman discusses President Donald Trump's efforts to restore law and order at the DOJ on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

The FBI has captured its third fugitive from the "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list since President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, according to agency director Kash Patel.

In a post on X on Tuesday night, Patel said the FBI's success in bringing down some of America's most wanted is "not an accident" and can be attributed to letting "good cops be good cops."

"When you let good cops be good cops, this is what happens. This administration is giving the new FBI and AG Bondi the resources to get the job done — and we won’t stop," Patel wrote.

He also praised the Department of Justice and Attorney General Pam Bondi for their work.

Kash Patel

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency has made its third arrest of a fugitive on the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list since President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2025. (Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Patel did not provide any details on the newest arrest, but it comes hours after he announced the arrest of alleged MS-13 key senior leader Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales, who was taken into custody in Mexico on Monday and will be extradited to the US.

The FBI was offering a $250,000 reward for information on Bardales prior to his arrest for his involvement in allegedly directing MS-13 activity in the United States, Mexico, and El Salvador.

Alleged MS-13 key senior leader Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales was taken into custody in Mexico on Monday and will be extradited to the US, the FBI announced earlier Tuesday.

Alleged MS-13 key senior leader Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales was taken into custody in Mexico on Monday and will be extradited to the US, the FBI announced earlier Tuesday. (Mexican law enforcement)

"I can now confirm that last night, working with the Justice Department and other interagency partners, the FBI has extradited one of our 'Ten Most Wanted' from Mexico — one we believe to be a key senior leader of MS-13, Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales," Patel said in a statement.

The arrest and handover of Bardales took place a few weeks after Mexico extradited more than 29 drug cartel figures to the U.S., including drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was allegedly behind the 1985 killing of a DEA agent.

FBI Director Kash Patel is seen waiting for an extradition flight that was carrying Muhammed Sharifullah.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the Trump administration's success in capturing most wanted fugitives comes from letting "good cops be good cops." (Justice Department)

The first arrest under the Trump administration of a Ten Most Wanted fugitive took place in Florida in January when Lady Lake Police Sgt. Michelle Bilbrey arrested 60-year-old Donald Eugene Fields II during a routine traffic stop.

Fields was wanted on federal child sex trafficking charges and state charges of child rape.