'I'm the future': House Dem Green's GOP challenger dishes on campaign after outburst during Trump speech

EXCLUSIVE: Deddrick Wilmer, who is running to unseat longtime Democratic Congressman Al Green in Texas, spoke to Fox News Digital about why he decided to enter the race and what his priorities will be if elected.

Wilmer, running as a "compassionate conservative" Republican against Green in Texas’ 9th Congressional District, told Fox News Digital that "the difference between myself and the incumbent is that I'm out to provide solutions and bringing people together versus, you know, the outburst on the floor."

Green dominated the headlines after being removed from President Trump’s speech to Congress earlier this month, and Wilmer told Fox News Digital he "wouldn’t have reacted that way" but that he is focused on what his constituents want in terms of policies.

"They want the future," Wilmer said. "My incumbent has served this community well for over the years, but it's time for the future. You know and again, I stress this, it's all about coming up with policies and opportunities for jobs, lowering the cost of food and services, building relationships across the aisle. This is about the 9th District. This is not about my incumbent. This is about the 9th district. Sometimes, when we focus on national issues, sometimes we neglect, you know, our constituents and our citizens in our home district. Charity begins at home."

Wilmer told Fox News Digital that he plans to campaign on "kitchen table issues," including lowering healthcare premiums, implementing more flood protections in Houston, lowering the cost of living and bringing businesses to his district.

Green, who has served in Congress since 2005, has cruised to victory in all of his re-election campaigns, including a 50-point win the last time he went head-to-head with a Republican in 2022.

Wilmer told Fox News Digital that Green has served the district "well" but that when he talks to residents in the district he sees a desire for change.

"I'm the future, he's the past," Wilmer said.



"At the core of it all, we must ask ourselves what is our true calling?" Wilmer told Fox News Digital. "What is the meaning and purpose of life? Our founding Fathers built this great nation on the principle that we must go beyond simply helping ourselves. We must also support those who cannot care for themselves. That means prioritizing our sick and elderly, standing by our military and veterans, ensuring that every man, woman and child is protected by the laws and leadership that guide our country forward."

"America has always been an experiment, a nation striving for perfection. Excellence. Has she always been perfect? No. Far from it. But like a determined spirit, she constantly strives to be better. To set an example for the world. That is why I love this country. That's why I call her my America. Because she is mine. Always has been. Always will be. Together we will move Texas forward. Together we will move America forward."

Fox News Digital reached out to Green's office for comment.

Green, who has filed multiple articles of impeachment against President Trump, was censured by Congress for his outburst during Trump's speech.

"I think that on some questions, questions of conscience, you have to be willing to suffer the consequences," Green said about his outburst, which he says was focused on potential cuts to Medicaid. "And I have said I will. I will suffer whatever the consequences are, because I don't believe that in the richest country in the world, people should be without good healthcare."