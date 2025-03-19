Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump fires Democratic FTC commissioners

The fired commissioners say they plan to sue Trump's administration

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Trump official spars with CNN anchor over judicial power: 'You're not understanding me' Video

Trump official spars with CNN anchor over judicial power: 'You're not understanding me'

The 'Outnumbered' panel discussed the latest on the legal battle over the Trump administration's deportation flights to El Salvador after a judge demanded more information.

President Donald Trump fired two Democratic commissioners at the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday, both of whom now say they plan to sue to get their jobs back.

The firings hit Commissioners Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Slaughter, who represent the Democratic minority in the five-member commission. The White House did not immediately confirm Trump's firing of the officials to Fox News Digital, but both Bedoya and Slaughter released public statements saying they intend to sue to return to their roles.

"I'm a commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission. The president just illegally fired me," Bedoya wrote on social media, arguing Trump wants the FTC to "be a lapdog for his golfing buddies."

Slaughter released a similar statement saying Trump "illegally fired" her, arguing the move was "violating the plain language of a statute and clear Supreme Court precedent."

RUBIO HEADS TO PANAMA, LATIN AMERICA TO PURSUE TRUMP'S 'GOLDEN AGE' AGENDA

Trump and a courtroom gavel.

President Donald Trump fired Democratic members of the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday. (Getty Images)

"We are still commissioners. We're suing to make that clear for everyone," Bedoya said in a follow-up statement.

FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson, a Republican first appointed to the commission by President Biden and then made chairman by Trump, said he saw no issues with the firings on Tuesday.

"President Donald J. Trump is the head of the executive branch and is vested with all of the executive power in our government," Ferguson wrote. "I have no doubts about his constitutional authority to remove commissioners, which is necessary to ensure democratic accountability for our government."

"I wish Commissioners Slaughter and Bedoya well, and I thank them for their service," he added.

Federal Trade Commission Commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter (L) chats with Alvaro Bedoya (R) before FTC Chair Lina Khan testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on July 13, 2023. (Photo by Shuran Huang for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Former FTC Commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter (L) and Alvaro Bedoya (R) say they plan to sue President Trump's administration over their firings. (Shuran Huang for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The FTC firings are only the latest battle over the limits of Trump's executive authority. His administration is facing numerous lawsuits from disgruntled former employees across the federal government, and several federal judges have sought to hamper his administration's efforts.

TRUMP ASKS SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW BAN ON BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP

Last week, U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg verbally issued a 14-day restraining order to immediately halt the Trump administration's Tren de Aragua deportation plan. Trump was deporting the gang members under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, and the order could have forced two planes full of TdA gang members to return to U.S. soil.

James Boasberg, incoming chief judge of the US District Court, in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, March 13, 2023. Boasberg, who starts a seven-year term as chief judge on March 17, will oversee the court's secret grand jury proceedings, including pending and future legal fights related to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probes of Trump, among other duties. (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty)

Judge James Boasberg attempted to block President Trump's deportation of Tren de Aragua gang members. (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty)

Trump's efforts to trim the federal government with Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have also led to a litany of legal challenges.

Reuters contributed to this report.

