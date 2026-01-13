Florida Republican Rep Neal Dunn announces retirement from Congress after five terms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election, saying in a statement that he plans to step away from Congress after five terms.

Dunn, a physician and Army surgeon, said he wanted to "pass the torch to new conservative leaders, return home to Panama City, and spend more precious time with my family and our beloved grandchildren."

"It has been my greatest honor to fight for lower taxes, our military and veterans, the unborn, healthcare innovation, and policies that empower Americans over bureaucracy and addressing threats from Communist China, Russia and others," Dunn said.

"I am deeply grateful for your trust, support, and prayers over these years. America remains the greatest nation on Earth, and with God’s blessing, our best days are ahead," he added.

As of mid-January, 49 House members, including 22 Democrats and 27 Republicans, have announced they will not seek re-election in the 2026 election cycle, according to the U.S. House of Representatives Press Gallery "Casualty List."

Some members of Congress are retiring, while others are seeking higher office, including bids for the Senate or governor.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is running for governor of South Carolina, while Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., is seeking the governorship in California.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, is running for Texas attorney general, and Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, is mounting a Senate bid in Texas, challenging incumbent Sen. John Cornyn.

Republicans currently hold a slim majority in the House after former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., resigned in January and Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., died the same week.

The special election to fill Green’s seat is scheduled for March 10.

President Donald Trump told lawmakers during a House GOP retreat at the Kennedy Center that he hopes Republicans pull off an "epic midterm victory."

"They say that when you win the presidency, you lose the midterms. You gotta win the midterms," Trump said. "Because if we don’t win the midterms … they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached."