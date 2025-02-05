Expand / Collapse search
Former GOP leader McConnell falls while exiting Senate chamber after Turner confirmation vote

McConnell suffered a series of injuries in the last few years

By Julia Johnson , Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
Former Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., fell on a small set of stairs on Wednesday as he was exiting the Senate chamber after a confirmation vote for Housing and Urban Development secretary nominee Scott Turner. 

McConnell, who is 82 years old and a survivor of childhood Polio, fell down the stairs and was quickly assisted by Sens. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.

Sen. Mitch McConnell

McConnell has suffered a series of injuries in the last few years. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

It is not clear whether he suffered any injuries, but Fox News was told the former leader appears to be OK. 

McConnell's office did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital.

