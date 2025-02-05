Former GOP leader McConnell falls while exiting Senate chamber after Turner confirmation vote

Former Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., fell on a small set of stairs on Wednesday as he was exiting the Senate chamber after a confirmation vote for Housing and Urban Development secretary nominee Scott Turner.

McConnell, who is 82 years old and a survivor of childhood Polio, fell down the stairs and was quickly assisted by Sens. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is not clear whether he suffered any injuries, but Fox News was told the former leader appears to be OK.

McConnell's office did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital.