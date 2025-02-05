Former NFL player Scott Turner confirmed to lead Housing and Urban Development

Scott Turner was confirmed on Wednesday to be the next secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

He was confirmed by a bipartisan vote of 55-44.

The former NFL player was nominated by President Donald Trump to lead HUD in his second term. His nomination cleared a key procedural hurdle on Tuesday night, by a margin of 55-45. Two Democrats joined Republicans on the vote, making it bipartisan.

Turner notably played in the NFL for nine seasons, spending time with the former Washington Redskins, San Diego Chargers and Denver Broncos.

After his professional football career, he ran for state office in his home state of Texas, where he served as a legislator for several years.

During Trump's first administration, Turner served as first executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council.

The president said in his November announcement of Turner's nomination that he led "an Unprecedented Effort that Transformed our Country’s most distressed communities" in that capacity.

"Those efforts, working together with former HUD Secretary, Ben Carson, were maximized by Scott’s guidance in overseeing 16 Federal Agencies which implemented more than 200 policy actions furthering Economic Development. Under Scott’s leadership, Opportunity Zones received over $50 Billion Dollars in Private Investment!" Trump wrote at the time.

With his Wednesday confirmation, Turner became the 12th confirmation to Trump's second-term Cabinet.

The Republican-led Senate has made it a priority to push Trump's picks through the upper chamber. The Republicans have managed to confirm more nominations at this point in Trump's term than former President Joe Biden or Trump's first term. Both Biden and Trump's first term had only six at the same time.