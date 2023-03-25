Mitch McConnell discharged from physical therapy after concussion treatment

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell announced Saturday that he was released from the rehabilitation facility that was treating him for his recent concussion.

"I want to sincerely thank everyone for all the kind wishes. I’m happy to say I finished inpatient physical therapy earlier today and I’m glad to be home," McConnell said in a statement.

"I’m going to follow the advice of my physical therapists and spend the next few days working for Kentuckians and the Republican Conference from home," the statement added. "I’m in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff. I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon."

McConnell, who was first elected in 1984, tripped and fell at a private dinner on March 8. He fractured his ribs, in addition to sustaining a concussion.

The Kentucky senator was released from the hospital five days later and moved into an inpatient rehabilitation facility for physical therapy.

McConnell also fell in his Kentucky home in 2019, which fractured his shoulder and required surgery.

McConnell was not the only U.S. senator receiving medical treatment in March. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman was also hospitalized during McConnell's stay.

Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on February 15 for mental health issues. It is unclear when he will return to the Senate.

"He'll be back soon, at least over a week, but soon," spokesperson Joe Calvello said Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.