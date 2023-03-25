Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Mitch McConnell discharged from physical therapy after concussion treatment

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell said he looks forward to returning to work

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell announced Saturday that he was released from the rehabilitation facility that was treating him for his recent concussion.

"I want to sincerely thank everyone for all the kind wishes. I’m happy to say I finished inpatient physical therapy earlier today and I’m glad to be home," McConnell said in a statement.

"I’m going to follow the advice of my physical therapists and spend the next few days working for Kentuckians and the Republican Conference from home," the statement added. "I’m in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff. I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon."

McConnell, who was first elected in 1984, tripped and fell at a private dinner on March 8. He fractured his ribs, in addition to sustaining a concussion.

MITCH MCCONNELL HOSPITALIZED AFTER FALL DURING PRIVATE DC DINNER

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, walks to the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, walks to the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.  (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Kentucky senator was released from the hospital five days later and moved into an inpatient rehabilitation facility for physical therapy.

McConnell also fell in his Kentucky home in 2019, which fractured his shoulder and required surgery.

MCCONNELL TO APPEAR AT FUNDRAISER FOR TRUMP ALLY JIM BANKS' SENATE CAMPAIGN

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, leaves a news conference following the weekly Republican caucus luncheon at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The Senate voted Tuesday to advance a stop-gap funding bill to keep the government running after a bid to include a controversial energy permitting bill was dropped. 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, leaves a news conference following the weekly Republican caucus luncheon at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The Senate voted Tuesday to advance a stop-gap funding bill to keep the government running after a bid to include a controversial energy permitting bill was dropped.  (Bloomberg)

McConnell was not the only U.S. senator receiving medical treatment in March. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman was also hospitalized during McConnell's stay. 

Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on February 15 for mental health issues. It is unclear when he will return to the Senate.

FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks with reporters following a closed-door policy lunch at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. A gunman suspected of fatally shooting a retired county judge at a Wisconsin home had a list of targets that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, McConnell and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Whitmer's office and a law enforcement source said Saturday, June 4, 2022. 

FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks with reporters following a closed-door policy lunch at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. A gunman suspected of fatally shooting a retired county judge at a Wisconsin home had a list of targets that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, McConnell and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Whitmer's office and a law enforcement source said Saturday, June 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

"He'll be back soon, at least over a week, but soon," spokesperson Joe Calvello said Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

