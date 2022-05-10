Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sets a new monthly fundraising record as he runs for re-election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE – Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis set a new monthly fundraising record in April, as he runs for a second four-year term steering Florida.

DeSantis hauled in nearly $10.5 million in April, according to figures shared first with Fox News on Tuesday.

The total included $2.297 million raised by his reelection campaign and $8.156 million brought in by Friends of Ron DeSantis, his political committee.

That’s the governor’s best combined monthly fundraising since forming the campaign committee in November of last year. And the April total brings to more than $113 million the amount DeSantis has raised so far this election cycle.

The massive fundraising total dwarfs the leading Democratic gubernatorial challengers running to face off with the governor in November's election.

Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor who switched parties, earlier this week announced that he brought in $1 million last month, bringing his total raised during his gubernatorial campaign to $9.2 million, which pales in comparison to DeSantis’ haul. And Crist, to date, has outraised Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Sen. Annette Taddeo, the two other major contenders vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

DeSantis has seen his popularity surge among Republican voters in his state and around the nation over the past two years, thanks in large part to his relentless pushback against COVID-19 restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as his aggressive actions in the culture wars.

He has now more than doubled the amount of fundraising he pulled in during the 2018 cycle, when the then-three-term congressman narrowly won election as governor over Democrat Andrew Gillum.

Florida, a one-time top general election battleground state which has trended red the past couple of election cycles, is also an expensive state in which to campaign. It is home to multiple media markets, including three - Miami, Orlando, and Tampa - in the top 20.

A source familiar with the campaign's fundraising strategy told Fox News "the energy and enthusiasm around the governor continues to translate into critical resources for his campaign and with no signs of slowing. Donors are responding to his leadership and are eager to fuel the fight. And that’s a welcome sign –– Florida is trending red, but it’s also home to some of the country’s most expensive media markets."

The governor's formidable war chest allows the DeSantis reelection campaign to commit resources to do the things it needs to do to secure a solid victory in November. Among them is a seven-figure ad reservation DeSantis made last week to secure ad time in the coming months to run spots directed towards Spanish-speaking voters. The $5.3 million DeSantis is spending to reserve ad time on Spanish language broadcast, cable, radio and digital to run campaign ads was first reported by Fox News.

While DeSantis has repeatedly deflected talk of a potential run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pundits view him as a possible White House contender.

And the governor’s impressive fundraising prowess and his massive 2022 haul – which comes from some of the biggest and most powerful donors in the GOP as well as from small dollar grassroots contributions not only across Florida but from coast to coast - sends a signal to the rest of the potential 2024 Republican presidential field of DeSantis’ popularity, influence, and strength should he launch a White House campaign.

Former President Donald Trump – who repeatedly teases another White House run in 2024, remains the most prolific fundraiser in the Republican Party. His Save America political action committee – his main fundraising vehicle - brought in over $125 million since its launch soon after the 2020 election, and had over $110 million in its coffers as of the end of February.