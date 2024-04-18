Fetterman scolds Dem colleagues for failing to condemn Iran's attack on Israel

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., on Thursday slammed his Democratic colleagues for their refusal to condemn Iran for its attack on Israel in retaliation for the deadly bombing of its Syrian consulate earlier this month.

"I sincerely thought I’d never witness members of my party refuse to condemn Iran – one of the world’s leading terrorism sponsors – after launching hundreds of drones against our special ally, Israel," Fetterman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "No words."

More than a dozen House Democrats on Thursday voted against a resolution condemning Iran for firing a barrage of rockets at Israel over the weekend. U.S. officials said 99% of those were intercepted.

The move, in retaliation for Israel’s attack on its consulate in Damascus, signified a major escalation of tensions amid Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas. Despite decades of hostilities, Iran has never directly attacked Israel, instead relying on proxy forces in Iraq, Lebanon, and elsewhere.

Thursday’s resolution condemning Iran overwhelmingly passed 404 to 14. Thirteen Democrats voted against the resolution including "Squad" member Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Cori Bush, D-Mo.; Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.; and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

Just one House Republican, Rep. Thomas Massive, R-Ky., voted against the bill.

Israel's war on Hamas began after militants from the pro-Palestinian terror group invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 and killed more than 1,000 people. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and civilians, has said over 30,000 Palestinians have died in the months since.

Since Oct. 7, Fetterman has repeatedly irked his Democratic colleagues with his fervent support for Israel.

Earlier this week, Fetterman said he would never "capitulate to the fringe" of his party. On Tuesday, he ripped anti-Israel agitators who blocked bridges or major roadways.

"I don’t know who needs to hear this, but blocking a bridge or berating folks in Starbucks isn’t righteous, it just makes you an a---hole," Fetterman wrote on X. "Demand Hamas to send every hostage back home and surrender."

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.