Antisemitism Exposed

NYPD at Columbia University removes zip-tied anti-Israel protesters

Dozens of anti-Israel protesters loaded into NYPD buses on Columbia University campus

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
NYPD arresting Columbia University anti-Israel protesters Video

NYPD arresting Columbia University anti-Israel protesters

Fox News’ CB Cotton reports that the 'Gaza Solidarity Encampment' had received several warnings before the university president authorized the police to remove students.

Police removed anti-Israel protesters from Columbia University’s campus in New York City on Thursday after the demonstrating students had set up an encampment on a campus lawn.

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik sent a message to the student body, saying that these "extraordinary steps" were necessary "because these are extraordinary circumstances."

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS OCCUPY COLUMBIA CAMPUS AS UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT FACES GRILLING FROM CONGRESS

protesters being loaded onto buses

NYPD officers loaded anti-Israel protesters onto buses on Thursday after they had set up an encampment on campus. (Fox News)

"Out of an abundance of concern for the safety of Columbia’s campus, I authorized the New York Police Department to begin clearing the encampment from the South Lawn of Morningside campus that had been set up by students in the early hours of Wednesday morning," Shafik said.

Video from the campus showed officers loading dozens of protesters onto police buses.

Hundreds of anti-Israel agitators join Columbia University 'occupation' protest Video

Dozens of protesters camped out in tents on school grounds since early Wednesday, calling on the university to divest itself from companies that have ties to Israel as Shafik testified on Capitol Hill regarding antisemitism on Columbia's campus.

The university had locked down its campus to ID holders only in anticipation of unrest relating to Shafik's testimony.

Minouche Shafik, president of Columbia University, testifies

Minouche Shafik, president of Columbia University, testified Wednesday during the House Education and the Workforce Committee hearing titled "Columbia in Crisis: Columbia University's Response to Antisemitism." (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc.)

Shafik said in the message that those who established the encampment "violated a long list of rules and policies."

COLUMBIA STUDENT SUSPENDED AFTER ALLEGED ‘FART SPRAY’ ATTACK DURING PRO-PALESTINIAN RALLY SUES SCHOOL

The university provided multiple notices of these violations, according to Shafik, who said that the involved students had rejected all of the university’s attempts to resolve the situation.

Anti-Israel protesters occupy the Columbia University main lawn

Anti-Israel protesters took over the main lawn on Columbia University's campus in New York City, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (WNYW)

"This is a challenging moment, and these are steps that I deeply regret having to take," Shafik said. "I encourage us all to show compassion and remember the values of empathy and respect that draws us together as a Columbia community."