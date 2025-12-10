Democrat John Fetterman decries 'dehumanizing' attack against Charlie Kirk's widow Erika

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania condemned an attack against Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, whose assassination shocked the world earlier this year.

"It’s gross and dehumanizing to attack a widow with young children after just witnessing his public assassination," the senator noted in a post on X.

"It shouldn’t be controversial to put our political views aside and extend the grace for a deeply traumatized family to grieve," he added.

He made the comments when sharing a screenshot of a Fox News Digital article headline that read, "Liberal podcaster labels widow Erika Kirk a 'grifter' who should be 'kicked to the curb.'"

"This woman should be kicked to the curb," Jennifer Welch said on her "I've Had It" podcast. "She is an absolute grifter, just like Donald Trump, and just like her unrepentant, racist, homophobic husband was," she said of Erika Kirk.

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who is running for governor, responded to Fetterman's post by thanking the senator.

Fox News Channel political analyst Gianno Caldwell expressed full agreement with Fetterman's comments.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University in September. He and his wife Erika had two children.