Politics

Democrat John Fetterman decries 'dehumanizing' attack against Charlie Kirk's widow Erika

Jennifer Welch has called Erika Kirk a 'grifter'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Erika Kirk describes persevering through grief and ‘re-learning her life’ following her husband’s assassination Video

Erika Kirk describes persevering through grief and ‘re-learning her life’ following her husband’s assassination

Erika Kirk discusses Charlie Kirk’s mission to keep the Sabbath by maintaining one day a week without technology and how she is managing her family in the wake of tragedy on ‘The Five.’

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania condemned an attack against Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, whose assassination shocked the world earlier this year.

"It’s gross and dehumanizing to attack a widow with young children after just witnessing his public assassination," the senator noted in a post on X.

"It shouldn’t be controversial to put our political views aside and extend the grace for a deeply traumatized family to grieve," he added.

ERIKA KIRK OPENS UP ABOUT ‘GUT-WRENCHING’ GRIEF AFTER HER HUSBAND'S KILLING AND HOW FAITH SUSTAINED HER

Left: Sen. John Fetterman; Right: Erika Kirk

Left: Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., outside the Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, May 21, 2025; Right: Erika Kirk discusses the newly released book "Stop, In The Name of God: Why Honoring The Sabbath Will Transform Your Life" on "Hannity" at Fox News Channel Studios on Dec. 8, 2025, in New York City. (Left: Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Right: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

He made the comments when sharing a screenshot of a Fox News Digital article headline that read, "Liberal podcaster labels widow Erika Kirk a 'grifter' who should be 'kicked to the curb.'"

"This woman should be kicked to the curb," Jennifer Welch said on her "I've Had It" podcast. "She is an absolute grifter, just like Donald Trump, and just like her unrepentant, racist, homophobic husband was," she said of Erika Kirk.

ERIKA KIRK SAYS LATE HUSBAND'S FINAL BOOK NOW FEELS LIKE HIS ‘LAST WORDS’ TO HER

Jennifer Welch says 'absolute grifter' Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, deserves to be 'kicked to the curb' Video

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who is running for governor, responded to Fetterman's post by thanking the senator.

Fox News Channel political analyst Gianno Caldwell expressed full agreement with Fetterman's comments.

NANCY MACE VOWS TO ‘FIGHT LIKE HELL’ TO RENAME OLD BLACK LIVES MATTER PLAZA FOR CHARLIE KIRK

Charlie Kirk wanted 'massive American flag' and 'God Bless America' to play in airports: Erika Kirk Video

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University in September. He and his wife Erika had two children.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

