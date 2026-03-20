Iran funding emerges as key test for Johnson's razor-thin House majority

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The Trump administration’s anticipated multibillion-dollar funding request to bolster its Iran campaign could face resistance from GOP fiscal hawks.

Though congressional Republicans have been broadly supportive of the Trump administration’s conflict in Iran, some conservatives are drawing a red line that an emergency cash infusion, known as a supplemental, cannot increase budget deficits. Multiple House Freedom Caucus members, for example, told Fox News Digital that such a funding bill would have to be made up for by cutting spending elsewhere.

"I think the big thing there is going to be making sure that there's a pay-for," Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., told Fox News Digital.

"I'd like to see how this is paid for," Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., said, adding that he’d like to see Iran ultimately cover the costs.

TRUMP RALLIES DEFENSE TITANS TO SURGE WEAPONS OUTPUT AS IRAN WAR RAGES

Neither the president nor Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth has attempted to dispute reports Thursday that the administration is considering an infusion of roughly $200 billion to help finance the Iran campaign and restore depleted munitions. However, no formal request has been sent to congressional leaders yet.

"Our national debt just surpassed $39 trillion. A potential supplemental for Operation Epic Fury — or any supplemental funding for that matter — must be offset," Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Fox News Digital when asked about the prospective $200 billion request.

Clyde said he supported the mission but that any resources Congress signs off on must be done "in a fiscally responsible manner."

Meanwhile, another House conservative granted anonymity to speak freely about the Freedom Caucus’s thinking told Fox News Digital that fiscal hawks were likely to be "skeptical" about the price tag.

HEGSETH WARNS ‘MORE CASUALTIES’ EXPECTED IN OPERATION EPIC FURY AGAINST IRAN

"America isn’t signing up for a $200 billion war. The White House needs to give details of a plan regarding boots on the ground and how much is for replenishing our own arsenal, and how it’s being paid for," that lawmaker said.

With Democrats’ expected opposition to an Iran supplemental, some Republicans believe putting defense spending in a second "big, beautiful bill" via the budget reconciliation process could be the path of least resistance for the GOP.

Top congressional Democrats were sharply critical of a massive supplemental Thursday — a position that could harden if the conflict drags on.

"They are certainly not going to spend an additional dime on the military, on security, on any of the things that we care about," Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital in an interview last week, referring to Democrats. "This conflict right now and the future of our country and our Western values have to be secured by additional defense spending, which can only happen in a reconciliation bill."

Pfluger did not comment specifically on the prospective $200 billion request when asked on Friday, but he reaffirmed his support for another reconciliation bill. He also pointed out that reconciliation means that the new spending would be mostly or fully paid for.

"Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world, and I strongly support the administration's efforts to ensure the United States and our allies cannot be threatened," he said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The pathway for additional military funding could be through a second reconciliation bill, with commonsense offsets that ensure the president's request is fully paid for. Our warfighters will not be left waiting while the left plays politics with national security."

The budget reconciliation process allows the majority party to steer around the Senate’s 60-vote requirement and pass legislation via a simple majority. Republicans used the legislative maneuver to advance Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act through Congress in the first half of 2025.

Budget reconciliation would also allow Republicans to identify offsets to a substantial increase in defense spending. However, intraparty divisions are likely to emerge over spending cuts.

There is also skepticism among some Republicans that the Pentagon needs a massive infusion of money.

The "big, beautiful bill" gave $150 billion to the Pentagon. The president has also requested a $1.5 trillion defense budget for the upcoming fiscal year — more than a 50% increase from current levels.

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Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital that he would like to see the specifics of the supplemental request before committing to supporting one.

"The DoD hasn't passed an audit for a while," Self said. "I would like for them to scrub things before they start asking for more money after the $150 billion and before the appropriations get passed."

And some Republicans are doubtful that the House GOP’s razor-thin majority will be able to pass any reconciliation bill at all, particularly in an election year.

"We’ll see," Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., who’s already signaled skepticism over the prospect of a second reconciliation bill, told Fox News Digital when asked specifically about military funding in such a vehicle.

And Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Fox News Digital of a second reconciliation bill, "I don’t know how well the prospects are, because there’s some people saying that we aren’t going to do it, and given our small majority, it’s going to be challenging."