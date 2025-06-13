Fetterman calls for US to supply anything Israel needs for Iran attack: 'Military, intelligence, weaponry'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., expressed staunch support for Israel's assault against Iran, calling for the U.S. to back Israel's efforts by providing the ally with anything it needs.

"Our commitment to Israel must be absolute and I fully support this attack. Keep wiping out Iranian leadership and the nuclear personnel. We must provide whatever is necessary—military, intelligence, weaponry—to fully back Israel in striking Iran," Fetterman asserted Thursday night in a post on X.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs reposted the senator's post.

It also shared a post in which U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed support for the U.S. ally.

"Israel IS right—and has a right—to defend itself!" Johnson declared.

Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested that if Iran targets U.S. interests, America should execute "an overwhelming response" that annihilates the foreign country's oil infrastructure.

"People are wondering if Iran will attack American military personnel or interests throughout the region because of Israel’s attack on Iran’s leadership and nuclear facilities," Graham noted Thursday night in a post on X.

"My answer is if they do, America should have an overwhelming response, destroying all of Iran’s oil refineries and oil infrastructure putting the ayatollah and his henchmen out of the oil business."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on Thursday night that the U.S. was "not involved in strikes against Iran" and declared that "Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel."

President Donald Trump issued a Truth Social post on Friday morning in which he urged Iran to agree to a deal, apparently referring to a nuclear deal.

"I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to ‘just do it,’ but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it. Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!" Trump warned in his post.

"There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!"