Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College
Published

Federal judge refuses to allow West Texas A&M drag show to proceed amid legal battle

West Texas A&M students suing university leaders on the ground that canceling drag show violated their First Amendment rights

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A federal judge has ruled against immediate relief in the lawsuit filed by West Texas A&M students over a canceled drag show. 

Student-led LGBTQ group Spectrum WT filed suit against West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) President Walter Wendler on Fridya for canceling a student-organized drag show on campus after claiming such events are demeaning to women.

LGBTQ GROUP SUES TEXAS UNIVERSITY AFTER PRESIDENT CANCELS 'DIVISIVE' DRAG SHOW HE COMPARED TO 'BLACKFACE'

Campus of West Texas A&amp;M University in Canyon, Texas.

Campus of West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas. (Google Maps)

In addition to the suit, the group asked U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk to grant a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. The injunction would have allowed the planned Mar. 31 drag show to continue unabated.

Kacsmaryk denied the request, according to local outlet ABC 7.

TEXAS UNIVERSITY CANCELS DRAG SHOW SAYING IT ‘DENIGRATES’ WOMEN, AKIN TO ‘BLACKFACE’

READ THE LAWSUIT - APP USERS, CLICK HERE:

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Texas on behalf of Spectrum WT, a student group at WTAMU in Canyon, Texas.

The suit names Wendler and other school leaders in their official capacities, alleging they violated the First Amendment by calling off "A Fool’s Drag Race," an on-campus drag show event that was scheduled for March 31.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

West Texas A&amp;M University is a public university in Canyon, Texas, approximately 30 miles from Amarillo.

West Texas A&M University is a public university in Canyon, Texas, approximately 30 miles from Amarillo. (Google Maps)

A spokesperson for WTAMU told Fox News Digital the school cannot offer comment due to pending litigation.

Fox News' Jon Brown contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics