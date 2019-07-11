Ex-Obama staffers mock 'chief diplomat' Ivanka Trump, compare her to Claire Underwood from 'House of Cards'

Former White House National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor and former Obama speechwriter Ben Rhodes attacked Ivanka Trump on their "Pod Save The World" podcast Thursday and compared her to villain Claire Underwood from "House of Cards."

Vietor began by citing Ivanka's presence at the G20 summit and mocked her for trying to connect with world leaders.

"Trump's team went on this foreign trip and they started having Ivanka record readouts of these meetings," he said. "Back when Ben and I were at the NSC, you would go up and spend like 90 minutes talking about all the things that were discussed... really dig deep on policy.

She's not doing any of that. So, she's jumping into photo ops with world leaders. She has no subject matter expertise."

"And then the French released this painful, painful video of Ivanka trying to jump into a conversation at the G20 with Theresa May, Emmanuel Macron and Christine Lagarde from the IMF and they're just like, 'get out of here. You have no idea what you're talking about.' So, it's fun to clown on her."

Vietor continued: "But it's also an actual problem because if I'm watching the United States from afar I'm wondering when the U.S. transitioned into a constitutional monarchy."

Rhodes said Ivanka has no business being in the same room as world leaders and asked if the unprecedented action is just a way for Trump to provide his daughter with a political fantasy camp.

"I think we can't get over the embarrassment here. The G20 is the most important collection of countries in the world," he said.

"And then you have this daughter of the president. We're the most powerful nation in the history of the world at the collection of the most powerful nations in the world today, and that is what's going on? Like that, we have like the daughter of the president just like butting into conversations with these world leaders?

"Clearly Trump is also like bending the rules. Jamming his daughter and son in law, who by the way also have all kinds of business interests floating around in these different countries -- just jamming them in there. So what? So she can have fantasy camp as a diplomat. Like so she can play at secretary -- madame secretary or something?"

Vietor said Ivanka's work at the G20 was likely a stepping stone for her to become ambassador to the United Nations and that's when Rhodes responded by comparing Trump and his daughter to "House of Cards" villains Frank and Claire Underwood.

"I think it's worse. I think that they're trying to set her up to get nominated as ambassador to the U.N. That would be my exit strategy if I were her, to get back to New York," Vietor said.

"Just so that they can complete the House of Cards cycle here? Where the sexual predator who's president nominates the woman in his life for the U.N. ambassador?" Rhodes replied.

"It's like the North Korea thing. It's part of the reality show... I don't think Americans understand, like, everyone else around the world -- I mean to quote Donald Trump, they're laughing at us. This is a joke, like that his person is butting into conversations with the global economy at the G20?"

"Other countries have dealt with the corrupt son-in-law down the hall or the daughter who's the favorite child of the dear leader, but not the United States of America. Like, that's something that happens in countries that we think are broken and that are hopelessly corrupt," Rhodes added.