Dem governor under fire after illegal alien allegedly stabs woman to death at bus stop: 'Heinous'

EXCLUSIVE: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is calling on Virginia's Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger to ensure local law enforcement cooperates with federal immigration officials by handing over an illegal immigrant with a lengthy criminal record who allegedly killed a woman earlier this week at a Virginia bus stop.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, arrested an illegal immigrant from Sierra Leone earlier this week on charges of second-degree murder after he fatally stabbed a woman, Stephanie Minter, 41, who was found dead at a local bus stop with several wounds to the upper body. The alleged suspect, Abdul Jalloh, 32, also has a criminal history of more than 30 arrests, according to DHS, including for rape, malicious wounding, assault, identity theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, assault, pick-pocketing and more.

The request from the Trump administration comes after the newly elected Democratic governor of Virginia signed an executive order to end cooperation between federal immigration officials and state and local law enforcement, a move several Democratic Party governors have taken recently amid President Donald Trump's move to increase deportation operations around the country.

The DHS request asking Virginia officials to cooperate with ICE also comes after an illegal immigrant murdered someone just days after being released from jail for a separate crime in December.

"We are calling on Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger and Virginia’s sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this murderer and violent career criminal from their jail without notifying ICE," said Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. "This illegal alien’s murder of an innocent, beautiful American woman came less than 24 hours before Governor Spanberger’s demonization of ICE law enforcement. This heinous criminal is a perfect example of why we need cooperation from sanctuary jurisdictions and the importance of third country removals for the safety of the American people."

Spanberger's representatives did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jalloh entered the United States illegally in 2012, according to DHS, and immigration officials lodged an immigration detainer against him in 2020, whereupon he was granted a final order of removal by a judge who said he could be removed to any country other than Sierra Leone.

DHS indicated that ICE cooperation to ensure Jalloh's deportation is evident following a case Fox News covered in December when a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, Marvin Morales-Ortez, 23, killed a man just a day after Fairfax County jail officials let him go.

The immigrant from El Salvador had been in custody on malicious wounding and brandishing a firearm charges, but police released him after the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, run by George Soros-backed prosecutor Steve Descano, dropped the charges. Fox News Digital reached out to the Fairfax County Sheriff's office to inquire about why the man had not been handed over to ICE, to which the Sheriff's office indicated: "ICE was aware of Morales Ortez’s incarceration and elected not to seek a judicial warrant to ensure he remained in custody."

"The Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office follows all local, state, and federal laws when determining whether a person is subject to release from the ADC," the sherriff's office told Fox News Digital at the time. "Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is automatically notified any time a person is booked into the ADC."

The same sheriff's office did not get back to Fox News Digital's media inquiry for this story on DHS urging officials to cooperate with federal officials.