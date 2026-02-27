Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump floats Ted Cruz for Supreme Court, jokes he’d get ‘100%’ bipartisan vote to ‘get him out of there’

President says Texas GOP senator is 'such a pain in the a--, but he's so good and so talented'

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Trump suggests putting Sen Cruz on the Supreme Court

Trump suggests putting Sen Cruz on the Supreme Court

President Donald Trump on Friday said he is "thinking about" putting Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on the Supreme Court, joking about the senator's approval with Democrats.

President Donald Trump on Friday floated the idea of putting Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on the Supreme Court, joking he is the only nominee who would receive "100% of the Democrat vote, 100% of the Republican vote" because lawmakers would want to "get him out" of Congress.

Trump's comments came after Cruz and other lawmakers traveled with the president to make remarks on energy in Corpus Christi, Texas.

"We have a senator who's really an amazing guy," Trump said during the outdoor engagement at the Port of Corpus Christi. "I'm thinking about putting him in the Supreme Court. … Getting these nominations through is very tough, and he's the only guy I know who'll get 100% of the Democrat vote, 100% of the Republican vote. They want to get him out of there."

"He is such a pain in the a--, but he's so good and so talented," the president continued. "If we ever had a problem, I just pick Ted. That would solve that problem. … He's a great guy, and he's a very talented guy too — smart."

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) speaks to the media alongside (L-R) Port of Corpus Christi CEO Kent Britton, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Port Commission Chairman Gabe Guerra, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

President Donald Trump speaks to the press Friday alongside Port of Corpus Christi CEO Kent Britton, left, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Port Commission Chairman Gabe Guerra, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright at the Port of Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, Texas. Trump delivered remarks on affordability and economic issues less than a week before the state's midterm primary elections on March 3. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Cruz, who earned his law degree from Harvard Law School, argued eight cases before the Supreme Court as Solicitor General of Texas, before returning to private practice where he argued his ninth before the highest court.

At the time of Cruz's 2012 Senate run, he had tried the most Supreme Court cases of any practicing lawyer in Texas or any member of Congress, according to the Texas Tribune.

He was sworn into the Senate in 2013, where he has advocated for limited government, economic growth and national security.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) in a Whataburger restaurant in Corpus Christi, Texas.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, during a visit to a Whataburger restaurant, Friday, in Corpus Christi, Texas.  (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

VANCE SAYS 'NO CHANCE' US WILL GET INTO PROLONGED MIDDLE EAST WAR AMID IRAN TENSIONS

Cruz went on to run for the Republican presidential nomination in the 2016 election cycle, but failed to match Trump’s popularity. He suspended his campaign on May 3, 2016, after losing the Indiana primary.

During Trump's remarks in Corpus Christi, he also briefly addressed ongoing talks with Iran, saying the U.S. faces a "very big decision" on whether to strike the country — an option the president said he ran by Cruz and other lawmakers who joined him Friday.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (L), US President Donald Trump (C), US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (2L), and US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright (R) take part in a briefing on energy at the Port of Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, Texas on February 27, 2026.

President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters during his visit to the Port of Corpus Christi, Friday, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Mandel NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"We've got a lot of things going on now. We have a big decision to make. … Not easy," Trump said. "We have a country that's been, for 47 years, blowing people's legs off, arms off … killing people, lots of people. Not only Americans. … They want to make a deal, but we've got to make a deal that's meaningful. I spoke with Ted Cruz, John, all of them on the way here."

"We hit them real hard, as you know, with those beautiful B-2 bombers — recently knocked out their nuclear capability," he continued. "I'd rather do it the peaceful way, but they're very difficult people. I want to tell you that they're very dangerous people, very difficult people."

Trump told reporters earlier Friday he had not yet decided if he would launch military strikes on Iran, but voiced his unhappiness with recent negotiations.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

