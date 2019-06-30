Trump calls Ivanka, Pompeo ‘Beauty and the Beast’

President Trump on Sunday compared his daughter Ivanka and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to “Beauty and the Beast.”

Trump was introducing the pair while addressing a gathering of Air Force personnel at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, near the South Korean capital of Seoul, when he drew on the tale as old as time.

“Mike, come up here Mike,” Trump told Pompeo, before telling the crowd, “And you know who else we have here, Ivanka — alright come up Ivanka,” as cheers rose from the gathered.

“What a beautiful couple — Mike — Beauty and the Beast,” he said, as the pair strode to the podium.

Just hours earlier, Trump had become the first sitting US president to step foot on North Korean soil when he met with leader Kim Jong Un on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone separating the north and south.

The North in April demanded Pompeo, the nation’s top diplomat, be left out of peace talks — and issued a stinging rebuke of him Wednesday, accusing him of “reckless remarks” and “sophistry” for claiming sanctions on the Hermit Kingdom were bringing them to the negotiating table.

Ivanka serves as a domestic adviser to Trump.

Trump was returning to Washington Sunday following a whirlwind trip east for the G20 summit in Japan.